Opposition leader Sonko of Senegal misses critical rape trial.

A trial for opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on rape charges resumed in Senegal on Tuesday, but for the second time, he failed to attend the proceedings. The courtroom in capital Dakar was surrounded by a security cordon as clashes have erupted previously due to the case. Sonko, popular among the youth, has labelled the trial as a political scheme to derail his 2024 presidential aspirations. He has been charged with rape and death threats against an employee of a beauty salon, which he denies. Sonko demanded guarantees for his security as a condition for attending the trial, and currently, he is believed to be in the southern city of Ziguinchor, where he holds the position of Mayor.

Senegal has traditionally been stable, but in recent years, it has experienced turbulence that has at times turned violent. In 2021, several days of protests erupted after Sonko’s arrest, leaving at least 12 people dead. During clashes between Sonko’s supporters and police ahead of the May 16 proceedings, three other people lost their lives. Sonko, who is the president of the PASTEF-Patriots party, finished third in the 2019 elections against the incumbent Macky Sall. Political tensions have been on the rise due to Sall’s refusal to rule out running for a third term as President, which opposition leaders argue would be unconstitutional. In March, Sonko received a six-month suspended prison sentence for defamation and insults against the tourism minister.