Opposition leader Sonko’s rape trial adjourned as clashes in Senegal result in several deaths

Three individuals lost their lives during clashes between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, the authorities have reported.

This comes in the midst of escalating tensions following a legal battle. Two young persons were discovered deceased in the capital, Dakar, and the southern city of Ziguinchor.

A police officer was also killed in Ziguinchor on Monday after being accidentally crushed by an armoured anti-riot vehicle.

Crowds in Ziguinchor, where Sonko is mayor, threw stones at police who responded with tear gas.

In Dakar, around 20 vehicles at a depot belonging to a national bus company were set on fire.

Two stores belonging to the French supermarket chain Auchan, which has frequently been targeted in disruptions, were also attacked.

These incidents erupted prior to a scheduled court appearance by Sonko, who is facing trial for alleged rape.

Amidst the protests, demonstrators prevented authorities from taking him by blocking off streets leading to his home.

The trial opened in Dakar, and was immediately adjourned until May 23rd after Sonko failed to appear.

His accuser and Sonko’s co-accused, who owns the massage parlour where the alleged rape took place, were both present. Sonko, who was also recently sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence for defamation and insults against the tourism minister, denies the claims.

He says the legal cases against him are a conspiracy aimed at barring him from contesting the 2024 vote.

Senegal is traditionally a stable country in West Africa, but tensions have grown in recent years.

When Sonko was arrested in 2021, it led to several days of protests causing at least 12 deaths.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday urged parents to prevent their children from taking part in violent demonstrations and warned that these events are liable to “attacks, theft, looting, and other acts of vandalism”.