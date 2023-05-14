Opposition will initiate coalition talks as Thais show disapproval for military-supported government

There was a clear rejection of nearly a decade of military-backed government by Thai voters, as shown by election results on Monday. This victory marks a turning point for two pro-democracy opposition parties who are now expected to open coalition talks. The progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) is on course to become the biggest party, posing a potential challenge to the kingdom’s royalist-military elite. Thais turned up to vote in large numbers, with a campaign pitting young generations yearning for change against the conservative elite embodied by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, the ex-army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup.

However, given the country’s history of ignoring the ballot box, there are fears that the result may still be thwarted, leading to fresh instability. With 97% of polling station ballots counted, Election Commission data showed that MFP had the highest popular vote at 13.5 million, followed by Pheu Thai on 10.3 million, and Prayut’s United Thai Nation party with 4.5 million, respectively.

This was a significant achievement for the MFP, an upstart party that used the energy of radical youth-led pro-democracy street protests that shook Bangkok in 2020 to its advantage. “We have closed the door on any chance of army-backed parties forming a minority government,” said Pita Limjaroenrat, the party’s leader. MFP will seek coalition talks with Pheu Thai, and a deal is “definitely on the cards,” as per Pita.

Despite their success, MFP and Pheu Thai may still face a battle to secure power because of the junta-scripted 2017 constitution. The new premier will be chosen jointly by the 500 elected MPs and 250 senate members appointed by Prayut’s junta, resulting in the deck being stacked in the army’s favour.

In addition, rumours are circulating that MFP could be dissolved by court order, the same fate that Future Forward Party shared after performing unexpectedly well in the 2019 poll.

This was the first election since the major street protests that erupted in 2020 with demands to curb the power and spending of the Thai king, breaching a long-held taboo on questioning the monarchy. The demonstrations waned as Covid-19 curbs were imposed and dozens of leaders were arrested, but their energy fuelled growing support for the more radical opposition MFP.

While MFP courted support from millennial and Gen Z voters, who make up nearly half of the 52 million-strong electorate, Pheu Thai drew on its traditional base in the rural northeast, where voters remain grateful for the welfare policies implemented by Thaksin in early 2000.

As the results came in, a sombre-looking Prayut thanked voters for their support as he left his party HQ. “I’ll continue to do my best regardless of the result,” he told reporters.

The former general made an unabashed nationalist pitch to older voters, painting himself as the only candidate capable of saving Thailand from chaos and ruin. However, he was accused of overseeing a major crackdown on basic freedoms and a huge spike in prosecutions under Thailand’s draconian royal defamation laws.

Thailand has seen a dozen coups in the last century and has been in a rolling cycle of street protests, coups, and court orders dissolving political parties over the past two decades. It remains to be seen whether the powerful royalist-military elite will find common ground with the radical MFP.