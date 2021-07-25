Osaka returns, Biles seeks Olympic record, skateboarding and more on day two in Tokyo

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, star of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, returns on Sunday from her self-imposed tennis exile, while American legend Simone Biles aims to equal the gold medal in gymnastics.

Australian Open champion Osaka has not played since May, when she left Roland Garros and said media allegations were hurting her mental health.

But she seemed cheerful after lighting the Olympic cauldron on Friday, and will expect a warm welcome in Tokyo even as fans are banned due to coronavirus restrictions.

Lighting the kettle was “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life,” tweeted Osaka, who plays China’s Zheng Saisai in the first round.

Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life. I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now, but I do know that I am filled with gratitude and gratitude right now ❤️ love you guys, thank you. pic.twitter.com/CacWQ5ToUD

— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 23, 2021

Other highlights on day two, with 18 golds up for grabs, are the men’s 400m medley swimming final, after Japanese world champion Daiya Seto stunned in the heats, and the women’s final with Hungarian medal machine Katinka Hosszu.

The first Olympic skateboarding champion is crowned, with American Nyjah Huston and Japanese Yuto Horigome fierce rivals in the men’s street competition, while surfing also makes its debut at the Games.

A formidable USA team led by Kevin Durant will take on France in basketball, and Dutch two-time world champion Anna van der Breggen will take back-to-back gold in the women’s cycling road race.

The Ariake Gymnastics Center will be the setting as Biles, 24, begins her bid to become the first woman in more than half a century to retain the overall title.

The American could leave Tokyo with a career of nine Olympic gold medals, equaling the record set by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina in Tokyo in 1964.

Biles hasn’t lost an all-around competition since 2013, an eight-year era that included 19 world championships and four Olympic gold medals.

In recognition of her dominance, Biles is the first athlete to get her own emoji on Twitter: a goat in a leotard symbolizing her status as the GOAT, or the greatest of all time.

“I just hope kids growing up seeing this aren’t ashamed or ashamed to be good at whatever they do,” she said in a recent interview.

The first men’s surf could be spectacular with a tropical cyclone whipping up big waves at Tsurigasaki Beach, 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Tokyo.

Brazilian Italo Ferreira, who learned to surf on the foam boxes from which his father sold fish, starts out as one of the favourites.

“Every win gives you a lot of zest, a lot of perseverance, that makes you more professional and gives you more desire to win,” the 2019 world champion told AFP.

(AFP)