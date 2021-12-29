Our best good news stories from the past year

The year 2021 had a lot of bad news: a continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, a major economic crisis in Lebanon, a brutal crackdown on protests in Colombia, and devastating fires in Algeria. But at JowharObservers, we also cover some good news stories about positive initiatives taking place around the world.

To mark the end of the year, we are reviewing seven of the best positive news stories we covered in 2021.

The Senegalese teacher who carried his pupil’s baby during class, encouraging young mothers to continue their studies

J’ai eu, e matin, le pleisir lors mon cours à l’Universitè, de porter le baby d’un of the month of students. Je rends hommage et salue the courage of all the students mamans. pic.twitter.com/gKgjVs3IYa

– Labalytoure (@ToureLabaly) June 2, 2021

Labaly Touré, a Senegalese university professor, inspired adoration on Twitter after posting two photos of himself teaching … while holding the baby of one of his students.

Our journalists contacted Touré, who said he took the baby so his mother could focus on her class work. She passionately encouraged young mothers to continue their studies.

“What solutions can we offer young women who come to college with their babies? These young mothers are in a difficult situation and it highlights a real problem in Senegal. Daycare and babysitters are expensive and not options for many people. “

In Uganda, a coach gives gymnastics classes for street children

Video posted by Yiga Mustafa on Facebook, showing members of the Kataka Gymnastics Club performing back flips.

Since last May, Yiga Mustafa, a 20-year-old gymnastics coach, has been organizing gymnastics classes for street children in a slum in a suburb of Kampala, the Ugandan capital. Every day, around 60 children, ages three to 13, gather to do cartwheels, cartwheels and somersaults at the Kataka Gymnastics Club.

Mustafa, who was once a street child, told our team: “Children come from difficult backgrounds. But when they do gymnastics, they don’t walk down the street or do drugs, for example. Doing gymnastics prevents them from falling into the wrong crowd. “

Mustafa’s goal is to make gymnastics more widespread in Uganda. He also wants to participate in local and international competitions.

In India, a teacher built a tree house to have a better connection for his online classes The classroom built by CS Satheesha, a teacher from Mullur, an isolated town in the state of Karnataka in India, to have a better Internet connection and keep the online courses going. © CS Satheesha

In India, schools were closed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic; some have not yet reopened. To continue teaching online, CS Satheesha, a primary school teacher in the city of Mullur (Karnataka state), built a classroom… in a tree house.

Satheesha often had trouble with the internet at home, so she decided to build the tree house to get a better internet connection by picking up signals from nearby cell phone towers.

He told our team: “I googled how to build a tree house and did all the work myself. It wasn’t difficult because I really wanted to have a good classroom. We now have a good internet connection and classes are going well.

In Japan, ‘new generation samurai’ collect garbage

Even if Japan is known for its cleanliness, you can still find garbage on the streets. For years, “” Gomihiroi Samurai “(” Samurai garbage men “in English) have been roaming the streets of Tokyo collecting garbage, doing well in the traditional garb of their heroes, the legendary medieval Japanese warriors.

The goal of this group, which is primarily made up of professional actors, is to encourage Japanese people to pick up trash. When our team contacted us in July, Nakagawara, the group manager, said: “People have told us that they stopped littering after showing our videos. Others say they started picking up trash when they see it on the ground ”.

According to him, the amount of garbage on the streets of Japan has increased since the start of the pandemic because people have been using more disposable products for “health and safety reasons.”

In Malawi, a police officer built a youth sports complex by himself

Photos posted on September 24 on the Facebook account of Kanduwa Sande, who built a sports complex in Machinga, Malawi.

For the past ten years, Kanduwa Sande, a police officer in Machinga, a district in southern Malawi, has been working, alone, to build a sports complex on a vacant lot. The complex includes a runway, playing fields and a landing pit for the long jump.

Our team spoke with Sande in June. He said: “Sport is a catalyst for development because athletes have a healthier and more active lifestyle.”

Our team also spoke with Merry Kholpa, consultant in primary education, who praised Sande’s work and said that most of the sports facilities in Malawi were reserved for the most privileged, such as children attending private schools.

Some of the young people who train at the Sande sports complex have won medals in regional and national competitions.

An Iraqi citizen in Germany helps stranded migrants using his Facebook page Left: Screenshot from a video showing migrants stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border on September 30. Right: Photo of migrants stranded near the Greek island of Mytilene on October 8. © Facebook page “Consolidated rescue group”

Since 2016, Ihab al-Raoui, an Iraqi immigrant living in Germany, has been using his Facebook page “Consolidated Rescue Group” to rescue migrants who are stranded. When migrants contact him, he asks for their GPS coordinates, which he then passes on to local humanitarian groups or the coast guard.

This job saves lives. When we interviewed al-Raoui, he said: “On October 8, we were contacted by migrants who were on a boat between Izmir in Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos. They told us that the Greek coast guards had sabotaged their ship’s engine and left them to their own devices. There were 22 people on board, including three children. We contacted the Turkish coast guards who rescued them. “

This year, al-Raoui also received several messages from migrants trapped on the border between Belarus, Poland and Lithuania.

In Colombia, a 14-year-old young man highlights the work of farmers with his informative videos Video published on the Instagram account “La Granja del Borrego” on July 2, to say that we must value the tomatoes we eat, for the work that delves into them and the difficulties that Colombian farmers regularly face.

From explaining the work required to grow tomatoes to giving advice on what to feed the chickens and how to compost, these are just some of the topics covered in the videos that 14-year-old Carlos Alberto Díaz Colmenares and his older brother have. Juan. He has been doing it since 2020. They post videos on the Instagram account “La Granja del Borrego” (“Lamb’s farm” in English), which has more than 407,000 followers. Its aim is to highlight the work done by farmers, raise awareness about agricultural work and provide information on protecting the environment.

Contacted by our team last October, Carlos Alberto Díaz Colmenares said: “In my opinion, the most important thing is to show that working in the country is hard, which we soon realized (…). For example, about three months after planting tomato seeds and working to cultivate them, our crop was destroyed by a fungus. “

