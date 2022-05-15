‘Our music is conquering Europe’: Zelensky hails Ukraine’s victory in Eurovision

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra gained the Eurovision Track Contest in Italy on Saturday with its entry “Stefania,” using a wave of fashionable assist to assert an emotional victory welcomed by the nation’s president.

Sung in Ukrainian, the profitable music mixed rap with conventional people music and was a tribute to band chief Oleh Psiuk’s mom.

The bookmakers had made the Kalush Orchestra a favourite for the annual competitors, which often attracts a tv viewers of almost 200 million, based mostly partially on fashionable sympathy with Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hastened to supply his congratulations.

“Our braveness impresses the world, our music is conquering Europe! Subsequent yr Ukraine will host the Eurovision Track Contest,” he mentioned in an internet message. The winners historically get to host the occasion the next yr.

“I thank the Kalush Orchestra for this victory and everybody who gave us their votes! I’m positive that the sound of victory within the battle with the enemy will not be far-off,” he added.

Ukraine took fourth place based mostly on a jury vote however was declared the winner by a large margin within the viewers’ vote. Britain’s Sam Ryder ranked second, whereas Spain’s Chanel ranked third.

That is the third time that Ukraine has gained the annual competitors.

The top of the troupe made a plea to town of Mariupol and the Azovstal plant on the finish of their look.

“Please assist Ukraine, Mariupol,” shouted Psiuk from the entrance of the stage. “Assist Azovstal now.”

The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the competitors, mentioned no motion can be taken in opposition to the band for utilizing the stage to make a press release.

“We perceive the deep emotions surrounding Ukraine at this second and imagine that the feedback of the Kalush Orchestra and different artists categorical assist for the Ukrainian folks to be humanitarian and never political in nature,” the union mentioned in a press release.

