Over 100 climate activists storm annual shareholder meeting of ‘Go to hell, Shell’

British oil and gas company Shell’s shareholders’ meeting was met with environmental protests regarding the company’s plan to combat carbon emissions. Demonstrators from Greenpeace, Fossil Free London, Neon, and Tipping Point protested outside the London meeting, with over 100 activists interrupting CEO Wael Sawan’s opening statement, and others attempting to occupy the stage. Shareholder activist group Follow This introduced a resolution calling for Shell to strengthen its efforts to fight climate change, which was supported by one-fifth of the voters. Follow This founder Mark van Baal said there was shareholder discontent due to 20 percent support and abstentions, despite the board’s recommendation. Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie argued that the resolution would weaken the business, reducing its ability to make a difference in the world. Critics have slammed Shell for its net zero carbon emissions by 2050 goal, accusing it of “greenwashing” or marketing its activities as climate-friendly. “Shut down Shell,” protesters chanted as they interrupted speeches from Mackenzie and other board members. Dozens of protestors were removed from the event by members of the security team. Earlier in the month, Shell announced that first-quarter profit had sharply risen due to resurgent oil prices, echoing other energy companies such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies. Rising profits amid high electricity and gas bills facing Britons have caused critics to accuse energy majors of profiteering. (AFP)