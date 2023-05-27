Over 1,500 Climate Activists Detained During Protests in the Netherlands

According to Dutch police, more than 1,500 individuals were detained during a demonstration by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague on Saturday. The activists obstructed a portion of the city’s motorway in the afternoon, protesting against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies. Police dispersed the protesters blocking a major roadway in the city with water cannons, and “a total of 1,579 people… 40 of whom will be prosecuted” for offenses including vandalism were arrested. During their arrest, one of the activists bit a police officer. Some demonstrators sat on the A12 motorway holding placards and wearing swimsuits or carrying umbrellas. The protest involved several Dutch celebrities, including Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten, who was arrested but later released without specification of prosecution. This is the seventh demonstration organized by Extinction Rebellion in the area, but it has seen the highest number detained. The group is recognized for its disruptive and eye-catching stunts in their campaigns against climate change. In April, the group launched four days of action in London, including mobilizing thousands of protesters before the UK parliament. They have also organized protests at airports in Europe, including Eindhoven airport in The Netherlands. This week, in Geneva, the group participated in a demonstration against Europe’s biggest private jet sales fair, with some of its members chaining themselves to the planes on display. The demonstration briefly disrupted air traffic at the airport. (AFP)