Over 260 Yemeni rebels killed in Saudi-led attacks near Marib, coalition says

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had killed more than 260 Houthi rebels in the past three days near the strategic city of Marib.

“Thirty-six military vehicles were destroyed and more than 264” rebel fighters were killed in attacks in the last 72 hours in al-Jawba, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Marib, and in al-Kassara, 30 kilometers to the northwest, the coalition said, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels rarely comment on the losses and AFP was unable to independently verify the number of victims.

For the past two weeks, the coalition has reported almost daily strikes around Marib, the last internationally recognized government stronghold in oil-rich north Yemen.

He says he has killed hundreds of Houthi rebels in the fighting.

The Houthis began a major effort to seize Marib in February and have renewed their offensive since September after a hiatus.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, 120 kilometers west of Marib, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

( Jowhar with AFP)