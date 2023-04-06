Palestinian Leaders Unaware of Changing Region: The Impact of the Abraham Accords

The prominent Palestinian human rights lawyer and former diplomat Ghaith al-Omari recently gave an interview to during a visit to Paris.

In the final part of his interview series, former Palestinian Authority diplomat Ghaith al-Omari weighed in on the Abraham Accords, a landmark agreement signed in 2020 that normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

As a key player in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, al-Omari believes that Palestinian leaders need to recognise the changing political landscape in the Middle East and engage with the new order.

The Abraham Accords were signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan. The agreement was seen as a significant breakthrough in a region that has been marred by conflict for decades. It marked the first time in over 25 years that Arab countries had established formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

The agreement was criticised by many Palestinians, who saw it as a betrayal by their Arab neighbours. However, al-Omari believes that Palestinian leaders need to see the bigger picture.

“The Abraham Accords represent a new reality in the Middle East,” he said. “It’s a reality that Palestinian leaders need to recognise and engage with if they want to achieve their goals.”

According to al-Omari, the Abraham Accords signal a shift in the region, with more Arab countries now willing to engage with Israel. He believes that Palestinian leaders need to take advantage of this new reality and use it to push for a two-state solution.

“Palestinian leaders need to recognise that the world is changing,” he said. “They need to engage with the new order and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Al-Omari’s comments come at a time when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is at a stalemate. The peace process has been stalled for years, with both sides unable to agree on the terms of a two-state solution.

However, the Abraham Accords offer a glimmer of hope for those who believe that peace is still possible. Al-Omari believes that Palestinian leaders need to seize this opportunity and engage with Israel and its Arab allies.

“Peace is still possible,” he said. “But it will require bold leadership and a willingness to engage with the new reality in the Middle East.”

Arab countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel have the leverage to pressurise the nation’s leaders and Palestinians could benefit from this through strengthened political support and economic opportunities.

The international community now considers other issues more important than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but the recent summoning of the Israeli ambassador to the US department of state in Washington and criticism from even Israel’s new allies, such as the United Arab Emirates, highlights that the issue cannot be completely ignored.

