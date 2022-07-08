Palestinian President and Israeli Protection Minister meet earlier than Biden go to

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Protection Minister Benny Gantz met Thursday within the occupied West Financial institution to debate safety coordination forward of US President Joe Biden’s go to to the area subsequent week.

The peace course of collapsed greater than a decade in the past. Excessive-level conferences between Israeli and Palestinian leaders are uncommon and have a tendency to give attention to every day financial and safety coordination.

An Israeli assertion mentioned the assembly in Ramallah, the place the Palestinian Authority relies, was held “in constructive phrases.” She mentioned the 2 sides agreed to “proceed safety coordination and keep away from actions that will trigger instability.”

The assertion mentioned Gantz wished Abbas and the Palestinian folks a blessed Eid al-Adha, which begins this weekend.

“Abbas burdened the significance of making a political horizon, respecting the signed agreements, and stopping the measures and measures that result in a deterioration of the scenario,” Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior aide, mentioned in a tweet on Twitter.

Abbas additionally burdened the significance of a “calm ambiance earlier than President Biden’s go to, which we welcome,” in keeping with the tweet.

Gantz met Abbas twice final yr and introduced measures to enhance financial circumstances within the occupied West Financial institution. He stays protection minister within the caretaker authorities forward of the November 1 elections.

Abbas leads the Palestinian Authority, which administers elements of the occupied West Financial institution. Polls say almost 80% of Palestinians need him to resign, partly due to his shut cooperation with Israel. Final yr, he canceled the primary Palestinian elections in 15 years.

Biden is anticipated to satisfy with high Israeli and Palestinian leaders subsequent week.

The Palestinians search to determine a state within the occupied West Financial institution, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, lands captured by Israel within the 1967 Center East struggle.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a transfer not acknowledged internationally and considers your entire metropolis as its capital. It withdrew troopers and settlers from Gaza in 2005 however imposed a crippling siege when the Islamist motion Hamas seized energy from Abbas’s forces two years later and restricted his authority to elements of the West Financial institution.

