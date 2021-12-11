Palestinians from West Bank villages hold municipal elections to protest postponement of elections

Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank voted Saturday at municipal polls boycotted by main opposition Hamas, the Islamist rulers of Gaza, in protest at the indefinite postponement of the general elections.

No legislative or presidential elections have been held in the Palestinian territories for 15 years, while the last municipal vote, also boycotted by Hamas, took place in 2017.

Of the 376 West Bank villages, 60 had no candidates and another 162 had a single list, leaving just 154 villages voting on Saturday.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Central Election Commission, Fareed Taam Allah, told AFP that polling stations had been opened in all villages scheduled to vote on Saturday.

Maslama Srour, a 26-year-old voter in Nilin, a town near Ramallah, expressed his hope “that the elections will lead to a presidential election so that we can elect a president to represent us and a new government.”

Srour told AFP: “We don’t want the same government, we want to see something new, we hope to see changes, new people, especially young people.”

Polling stations closed at 7:00 pm (1700 GMT), and nearly 65 percent of the 405,000 eligible voters cast their votes, according to the electoral committee.

The results will be released Sunday afternoon, he said.

This was the first of a two-stage process, with cities and towns due to vote in March 2022.

The municipal vote is generally considered inconsequential, as most of the candidates are running as independents and Hamas is not participating.

They are “politically insignificant because they take place in villages and not big cities,” and are “useless” in the absence of Hamas, said political analyst Jihad Harb.

The militant group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, is boycotting the vote in protest of President Mahmoud Abbas’s indefinite postponement of the parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for earlier this year.

The Islamists were poised to sweep in the parliamentary elections, which was widely seen as the real reason for Abbas’ 11-hour delay in the elections. He cited Israel’s refusal to allow voting in annexed East Jerusalem.

Abbas’s presidential term was supposed to end in 2009.

Hamas and Fatah, the secular party led by Abbas, 86, have been at odds since 2007, when Islamists seized Gaza after a week of deadly clashes.

