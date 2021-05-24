Palestinians living in Lod, Israel fear they will be pushed out

Many Palestinians in Israel live in the mixed cities of Jaffa, Acre, Ramla, Lod and Haifa, where Jews and Arabs coexist. Many of them protested in air raids in the Gaza Strip, which led to clashes with Jewish extremists. The city of Lod has experienced an unprecedented outbreak of violence, endangering coexistence between Arab and Jewish communities in the city. These events revealed a growing resentment towards the Israeli state, which is accused of working to gradually expel Arabs from the city in favor of “Jewish settlers.”

Violence has escalated in recent weeks in Lod, a city near Tel Aviv, home to 80,000 residents, one third of whom are Israeli Palestinians. Jewish extremists have attacked protesting Arabs, synagogues burned down and shops looted. On May 11, a Palestinian protester was shot. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency on May 12. On May 17, a Jewish resident died after being hit in the head with a brick.

This video shows a group of Jewish extremists gathering in Lod. One of them is carrying a gun hanging from a shoulder strap.

This video shows clashes between Palestinians and security forces in the city of Lod.

‘We consider these people to be settlers’

Khaled Zabareqa is a Palestinian lawyer from Lod.

We have no problems with Jewish people who are not ultra-nationalists. We have lived in harmony with each other for decades.

However, tensions in the city have intensified in recent years since a group of new “settlers” arrived – from an ultra-nationalist group called “Garin Torani”. They first came to our city in 2005 after then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon decided to remove them from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, where they lived in Jewish settlements. [Editor’s note: in 2005, there were about 1,200 families from this group living in Lod].

With the support of the Israeli government and local authorities, they built hundreds of new houses in Arab neighborhoods. They also built schools, including a pre-military academy.

Within the Arab community, we think of these people as settlers who came to make the city Jewish – to change the demographic composition so that there will be more and more Jews and fewer and fewer Arabs.

Much of the responsibility for this situation rests with Lod Mayor Yair Revivo, who is an activist at Likud [Editor’s note: a rightwing party] and acted as campaign manager for Benjamin Netanyahu. He openly supported the arrival of the religious Jews in Lod and openly showed disdain for Arabs.

Yair Revivo has said on several occasions that Arab culture is intrinsically violent. In 2015, he told Makor Rishon newspaper that the arrival of religious Jews had “saved” Lod, who was at risk of becoming an Arab city.

Palestinians in Lod have become even more angry with the Garin Torani as tension and clashes between Jewish extremists and Palestinians have greatly increased. Khaled Zabareqa continues:

Amid the increasing tension of recent weeks, these groups patrol Arab neighborhoods, sometimes armed, which we see as provocation. On Sunday, May 16, they came to the Great Mosque. That infuriated me, I asked them to leave immediately. We filmed the scene and it was widely shared on social media.

المحامي خالد زبارقة من اللد يطرد المستوطنين ساحة المسجد الكبير في اللد pic.twitter.com/JZNFzvYELF

– عامر يحيى عامر الحچيمي (@ aameralaamer1) May 18, 2021

This video shows an altercation between lawyer Khaled Zabareqa and members of Garin Torani, who held a meeting in front of the Grand Mosque in Lod.

Members of Garin Torani, who describe themselves as a group of “Zionist idealists,” claim they are not trying to make the city Jewish, but instead say they are there to participate in its development. However, according to the Israeli press, they carried out violent attacks on Palestinian protesters during the recent demonstrations. Garin Torani did not respond to our request for comment.

Palestinians carry out a general strike in Lod

Israeli Arabs in the city of Lod, as well as in other mixed cities, staged a general strike on May 18 to show their support for the residents of the Cheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, who have been threatened with deportation – which would benefit . the Orthodox Jews who want to move in the area. When the Israeli police forcefully suppressed the protests, the powder keg exploded, as it were, leading to an escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas on May 10.

Khaled Zabareqa explains.

Large numbers of Palestinians have participated in the general strike because we are subject to the same policies of occupation and expropriation as the Palestinians living in Cheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. The only difference is that the Israeli government has tried to brutally expel those residents from their homes, while in our case they are trying to push us out of the city in a softer way. What we are experiencing is a silent expropriation.

These videos show closed shops in a Palestinian neighborhood on May 18.

After arriving in the city of Lod, members of Garin Torani were given land to build houses in largely Palestinian neighborhoods such as Ramat Elyashiv and Ahuzat Nof Neria. What has exacerbated the sense of injustice is that Israeli authorities have taken several actions in recent years to destroy Palestinians’ homes, alleging that they did not have proper building permits.

More recently, on Feb. 24, Israel’s Supreme Court Plus froze a decision to evict several dozen Palestinian families from their homes in Lod. Most of these families lived in houses that belonged to Palestinians who had to leave them in 1948, when the State of Israel was created and the Arabs were expelled en masse from these countries.

In 1948, the Israeli government seized the homes of Palestinians displaced to Gaza, the West Bank and neighboring Arab countries. Amidar, a publicly traded company, leased most of these houses to Palestinians who stayed after 1948 and became Israeli citizens. However, Palestinian families are often evicted from this house for not respecting their leases, for example prohibiting the tenant from working on the house.

Sami Abdulhamid, a Palestinian journalist living in the city of Jaffa, says this is a problem in all mixed cities in Israel:

Since late April, there have been protests marked by violent skirmishes in the city of Jaffa as the Israeli authorities decided to expel dozens of Palestinian families from the Al-Ajami district in favor of Jewish investors. This is the umpteenth time that Arab families have been expelled. Palestinian families call this the “silent nakba” [Editor’s note: Palestinians use the term “nakba”, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, to refer to the forced exodus of 1948].

“Jaffa is not for sale”, “Amidar = silent Nakba” – protests over proposed sale of absent properties in Jaffa, implying eviction of current tenants pic.twitter.com/ABI5ho8OLk

– Jonathan Shamir (@jonathan_shamir) April 24, 2021

People are protesting the expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in the mixed city of Jaffa.

Violence has also escalated in Jerusalem’s mixed neighborhoods. On May 17, a Jewish extremist shot at residents of the Palestinian neighborhood of Shuafat. A young Palestinian was injured and suffered several fractures.

At least 219 people, including 63 children, have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the local health ministry. Missiles fired at Israel from Gaza killed at least 12 people.