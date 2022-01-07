Paris, Berlin “agrees to disagree” on French efforts to label nuclear power green

Germany and France have “agreed to disagree” on the EU’s commitment to labeling nuclear energy as green, Germany’s Europe Minister Anna Luehrmann said on Friday, denying any conflict between the two European giants on the issue.

The European Commission has issued a draft proposal to label nuclear energy, together with natural gas, as “green” sources eligible for investment under rules to promote a carbon-neutral future.

France has led the accusation of nuclear power – its main energy source – to be included in the list, while Germany, which is closing all its nuclear power plants, is still strongly opposed to the move.

“We know what the French position is on nuclear power and the French side knows very well what the German position is,” Luehrmann told AFP in an interview.

“So we can say that we agree to disagree on the issue and then turn to the issues where we want to move on … from climate protection to sustainable investment, to the issue of European strategic sovereignty.”

The green energy list, known as the EU’s “taxonomy”, was supposed to have landed before the end of 2021, but deep gaps between member states have persisted.

The European Commission quietly distributed a draft of its plans on New Year’s Eve, saying it had begun consulting with Member States on the proposal.

If a majority of member states support it, it will be EU law that will enter into force in 2023.

France, which gets about 70 percent of its power from nuclear power, signed a statement on support for nuclear power with nine other EU states in October, including Poland and the Czech Republic.

“Not the majority”

But German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke has said it would be “absolutely wrong” to include nuclear power on the list, claiming that nuclear power “can lead to devastating environmental disasters”.

Germany closed three of its six remaining nuclear power plants at the end of last year and will close the others at the end of 2022, following Angela Merkel’s timetable for phasing out nuclear energy.

“We have made it very clear to the entire federal government that we are opposed to the introduction of nuclear power as a sustainable financial product,” Luehrmann said.

“We have to go in a different direction for climate reasons, but also for political independence, and I see that as an argument against both gas and nuclear power. Because uranium has to come from somewhere,” she said.

However, Luehrmann acknowledged that “we also know that we are not the majority in Europe” on the issue.

(AFP)