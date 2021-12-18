Paris cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks show over Omicron fears

Paris said on Saturday it was canceling its traditional New Year’s fireworks as Europe prepared to slow the spread of the new strain of coronavirus that fuels a resurgence of Covid-19 cases around the world.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.

Many countries have decided to reintroduce travel restrictions and other containment measures since it was first detected in South Africa last month.

“With regard to the acceleration of the pandemic and the risks related to the year-end festivities, the authorities should impose significant restrictions,” the French scientific panel said.

And the municipal authorities of Paris announced “with regret that we will have to cancel all the festivities planned on the Champs Elysees on December 31”.

“The fireworks will not take place, nor will there unfortunately be DJ sessions,” the mayor’s office told AFP.

On Friday, Germany designated France and Denmark as high-risk areas and said it would impose quarantine on unvaccinated travelers from its two neighbors, starting Sunday.

In Ireland, bars and restaurants must close from 8:00 p.m. from Sunday to January 30, Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced.

Denmark, which this week had the highest rate of new Covid infections per capita, said it would close cinemas, theaters and concert halls and restrict restaurant opening hours.

And Switzerland is also stepping up anti-Covid measures since Monday, as the country battles an intense fifth wave of the virus, which has killed at least 5,335,968 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

The Dutch government is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday afternoon after its team of expert scientific advisers recommended new restrictions to control Omicron, media reports said.

The government will reportedly hold a press conference at 1800 GMT to announce the new measures.

Inoculate children

Several countries are opening their immunization campaigns to the youngest children, despite the fact that the EU health agency has warned that the blows alone will not be enough to stop the rise of the variant.

In Portugal, where 88.9 percent of the population is vaccinated, more than 60,000 children between the ages of five and 11 received their first injection of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this weekend.

And in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said jabs will begin to be administered to children of the same age group from Wednesday.

“If all goes well, we will start vaccinating children on the afternoon of December 22 in specially adapted centers,” he told France Inter radio.

However, the EU health agency ECDC has said that measures such as the use of masks, remote work and crowd prevention were essential to reduce the burden on health systems in the time available, as vaccines by themselves they take too long.

The EU drug watchdog last month approved the lowest-dose injection of Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged five to 11, an age group that experiences high rates of coronavirus infection across the continent.

The United States was the first large country to take the step and has so far vaccinated more than five million children in the five to 11-year-old age group.

Denmark was one of the first European countries to open vaccination to everyone over the age of five on November 26, although it is not mandatory.

Inside a converted commercial warehouse in a suburb of the Danish capital, seven-year-old William was one of the children awaiting his first Covid hit.

“I’m not afraid, I’ve already done it 100 times,” he said, showing off to his younger brother.

Another young woman, Camelia, said she was more than happy to take the hit.

“Everyone is the family that was vaccinated, I was the last one,” he said. “I’m happy I did because now, if I get a crown, I won’t feel a thing.”

(AFP)