Paris Olympics in 2024 to Prohibit the Use of Single-Use Plastic

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, announced on Friday that the city intends to ban single-use plastics during the 2024 Olympic Games as part of its efforts to tackle the plastic pollution crisis affecting the globe. “We have decided to make the Olympic Games the first major event to be free of single-use plastic,” Hidalgo explained at a conference of the International Forum of Mayors against Plastic Pollution. Visitors to temporary Olympic competition sites in Paris will not be allowed to bring plastic bottles. Coca-Cola, the official sponsor of the Paris Olympics, will distribute its products in reusable glass bottles and more than 200 soda fountains, which will be reused after the games. The marathon refreshments will be served in reusable cups. “Plastic (waste) remains a major global issue,” stated Hidalgo’s office in a statement, announcing the single-use plastic ban for the Olympics. Paris Olympics organizers aim to reduce the carbon footprint compared to the previous Summer Games in Rio in 2016 and London in 2012. Due to the COVID pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics last year happened behind closed doors. According to a report released on May 16 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), by implementing existing technologies and making major policy changes, countries could reduce plastic pollution by 80% by 2040. The UNEP released its analysis of policy options two weeks before the countries gathered in Paris to launch a second round of negotiations designed to coordinate a global treaty aimed at eliminating plastic waste. (REUTERS)