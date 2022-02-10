Paris police said they would prevent the French “freedom convoy” from entering the capital

The French capital’s police said, on Thursday, that the drivers of the French “caravan of freedom” protesting the restrictions of the Corona virus, will be prevented from entering Paris.

Demonstrators set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a “caravan of freedom” that will meet in Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by protesters who closed a dead end in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

Departures are expected from more cities across France on Thursday.

The Paris prefecture said protesters would be barred from entering the capital from February 11 to 14, citing the risks of public unrest.

In Canada, loud demonstrations demanding an end to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers are now spreading across the border to major border crossings in Canada and the United States.

Tradition protests have also appeared in Australia and New Zealand. Demonstrators waved the Canadian flag as the French “Freedom Caravan” set off.

The prefecture warned that motorists who violated the order not to protest inside Paris risked up to two years in prison, a fine of 4,500 euros and suspension of their driver’s license.

(Reuters)