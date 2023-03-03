Paris Saint-Germain and Moroccan soccer star Hakimi accuse French prosecutors of rape

French prosecutors advised AFP on Friday that Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape.

On Thursday, prosecutors questioned Hakimi, 24, in reference to accusations from the 24-year-old lady, and subsequently charged him.

The Madrid-born participant, who was a key a part of Morocco’s historic run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar final yr, was noticed in coaching with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday morning.

AFP contacted the membership and he didn’t remark.

Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser’s journey house whereas his spouse and youngsters have been away on vacation.

Hakimi appeared on Monday on the FIFA Finest Awards ceremony in Paris, the place he was named to the FIFPro World Males’s Crew of the 12 months.

In Qatar, he was the cornerstone of the Moroccan nationwide workforce, which grew to become the primary nation from the Arab world to achieve the final 4 within the World Cup.

Beneath French regulation, being charged doesn’t essentially imply that the case will go to trial.

(AFP)