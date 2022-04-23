WORLD NEWS

Paris Saint-Germain gained its tenth league title in a row, breaking information with a draw with Lens

By hanad

Paris Saint-Germain claimed its tenth Ligue 1 title on Saturday, tying the document with Saint-Etienne, regardless of their 1-1 draw at residence with 10-man Lens.

Lionel Messi appeared to attain an outstanding win within the 68th minute, however Lens weakened the already quiet title ceremony on the Parc des Princes by way of Corentin Jean with two minutes remaining.

Paris Saint-Germain, led by Mauricio Pochettino, has a 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with 4 video games remaining.

(AFP)

hanad 7697 posts
