Paris to hold indoor ‘test’ concert amid improved Covid-19 situation

A so-called ‘test concert’ will be held in Paris on Saturday evening for French new wave band Indochine in an experiment to see how much France can return to normal amid an improving coronavirus situation. While attendees must wear a mask and demonstrate a negative Covid-19 test, they don’t need to distance themselves socially.

While the 5,000 people enjoy the performance at the Bercy arena in Paris, 2,500 other volunteers stay at home to act as a control group to see if Covid-19 spreads among the concertgoers.

The event will start at 5pm to end before 9pm curfew in France to stem the spread of the virus.

The experiment was open to people aged 18-49 with no underlying health risks.

A similar experiment in Barcelona at the end of April showed “no sign” of higher infection rates among those who attended the show.

France reported 11,268 new Covid-19 infections on Friday – an increase of just 1.2 percent from the previous week; the lowest since the start of the epidemic.

After a slow start across the EU, vaccine roll-out in France has accelerated in recent months: 36.41 percent of the population had received at least one dose by May 27, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data website.

‘We need more accurate monitoring of all participants’

( Jowharwith AFP)