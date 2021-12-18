Paris venues brace for social holiday season despite Omicron

The French government announced new restrictions yesterday in light of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. While some events have been canceled, many venues in Paris are still gearing up for the end of the year festivities.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday called on mayors to cancel the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks displays and festivities, and urged people to self-evaluate before attending meetings during the Christmas period.

The Paris city hall confirmed the cancellation of its public parties the next day, amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in France, with cases averaging nearly 50,000 per day last week. Fears of the highly contagious Omicron variant are also rising, as the prime minister announced that France would swap their health pass for a vaccination pass, meaning that starting in January it can only be used by people who are fully vaccinated.

However, studies suggest that there is still an appetite for in-person events this holiday season.

Figures from the government CoviPrev study indicate that while adherence to all barrier measures has increased among people in France in the last month, social restrictions are the least likely to be respected. While 70% of people said in early December that they now always wear a mask in public places, only 31% planned to avoid in-person meetings with loved ones outside their home.

And, unlike last year, when a near-lockdown was imposed, many venues will remain open during the holiday period in 2021.

‘Things are looking good’

The jazz bar Café Laurent, in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, plans to host its annual New Year’s Eve concert as usual. Tickets cannot be reserved in advance, but a member of staff told FRANCE 24: “I think a lot of people will come, I have worked here for eight years and there are always a lot of people for the New Year.”

The bar, which is attached to a hotel in the touristy Saint Germain neighborhood, expects even more attendees than usual due to the increase in local customers in recent months.

“If new health rules are implemented between now and New Year’s Eve, that could have an unfortunate effect on the concert. But for now everything can go as expected and we are crossing our fingers so that nothing changes ”.

“With the new announcements last night, things are looking good,” he said.

The Moulin Rouge, in the 18th arrondissement in the northeast of Paris, also expects to be packed for its New Years celebrations. “We have been full for a while and have had no cancellations,” a spokesperson told FRANCE 24. The only difference this year is that the last hour of the night with a DJ after the cabaret show has been canceled, as the audience cannot dance due to Covid restrictions.

Bookings have increased over the Christmas period, and demand has grown to the point that the famous cabaret now runs seven days a week, up from four since September.

In the prosperous 6th arrondissement (district), Hotel Lutetia also expects a large number of customers for festive meals in its restaurant on December 24 and 25. A staff member told FRANCE 24: “At the moment, the health rules have not changed. There is only the health pass and we are used to that now and it is not complicated to administer ”.

‘People came and loved it’

Demand for in-person events has also been high at the Saint Michel church in Paris, especially as many more formal social gatherings have been canceled.

Although the French government has not set a strict limit on meetings during the holiday season this year, the prime minister called for cuts and restraint in a speech on December 10. “Until the holidays we have to take our foot off the gas, stop, protect ourselves and protect our ability to enjoy Christmas as well,” said Castex.

The Christmas business holidays weren’t the only victims of this guide. Jonathan Clark, chaplain at Saint Michel church in Paris, told FRANCE 24: “We had to cancel our social events and they are important to people, especially the lonely, so it is very difficult.”

Consequently, the demand for in-person services during the holiday season has been high, to the point that the church had to introduce advance booking for its carol services. “They are our most popular services and they are completely sold out. People came and loved it. People came who don’t normally come to church, and it was great. ”

By now, security protocols have become a habit. “We wear masks all the time. We distance ourselves, we separate groups of people, we cut the number of people in a service in half and we have to ventilate to keep the doors open ”.

Along with fans running to keep air circulating, this usually means wearing coats during service to keep warm. But Clark says the staff is putting all their energy into in-person services, to make sure people can still attend church and find some joy in the community during this year’s holiday season. “The services are carried out normally, because for some people, it is the only social contact that they are going to have to go to church and see some people.”

“And we can sing behind masks. Last year we couldn’t sing, it was much more difficult. ”