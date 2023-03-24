Pension reform: Macron says French authorities won’t ‘give in to violence’

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the violence that erupted in Thursday’s demonstrations towards elevating the retirement age in France, and mentioned he wouldn’t give in to them.

“We won’t concede something to violence. I condemn violence with the utmost drive,” Macron advised a information convention following the EU summit in Brussels on Friday.

Macron is beneath stress to discover a manner out of a disaster that has seen a few of France’s worst avenue violence in years over a pension invoice that parliament handed with out a vote.

The strikes have precipitated widespread unrest in France, however Macron has vowed that the federal government will proceed the “democratic course of” to legitimize the reform, which is now being scrutinized by France’s highest constitutional authority.

Macron mentioned, “The reform of the pension system is earlier than the Constitutional Council, and it’s clear that we’ll look forward to the choice of the Constitutional Council.” “We maintain transferring ahead, France can’t stand in a useless finish.”

The top of state additionally mentioned he is able to converse with union leaders as soon as the Constitutional Council takes its resolution on the pension reform invoice.

“I indicated our willingness to maneuver ahead on points corresponding to occupational decline, job termination, retraining, profession growth, working circumstances and wages in some sectors,” he mentioned.

“I’m on the disposal of the joint guilds in the event that they want to come and meet me to make progress on all these topics.”

With protests anticipated to proceed subsequent week, a state go to by Britain’s King Charles III to France has been postponed at Macron’s request.

>> Postponement of Charles III’s state go to to France attributable to unrest over pension reform

“I believe we’d not be critical and lack frequent sense to counsel to Their Majesties the King and Queen Consort that they pay a state go to within the midst of the demonstrations,” Macron mentioned on Friday.

The French president mentioned the go to can be rearranged in early summer season.

(France 24 with Agence France-Presse)