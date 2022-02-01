Persistent gunfire was heard near the government headquarters in Guinea-Bissau’s capital

Persistent gunfire was heard on Tuesday near the government seat in Bissau, the capital of the small coup-prone West African state of Guinea-Bissau, AFP reporters said.

Heavily armed men surrounded the government palace, where President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam were believed to have gone to attend a government meeting.

The Government Palace is located on the outskirts of the capital near the airport.

People were seen fleeing the area, local markets were closed and banks closed their doors, while military vehicles loaded with troops drove through the streets.

Shortly after the first reports of the shooting on Tuesday, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS condemned what they described as an attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau.

“ECOWAS is following with great concern the development of the situation in Guinea-Bissau … where military shootings are taking place around the government palace,” the organization said.

“ECOWAS condemns this coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the security of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government.”

A UN spokesman said on Tuesday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “deeply concerned” about reports of heavy fighting in Guinea-Bissau and called for an immediate end to the violence and full respect for the country’s democratic institutions.

The former Portuguese colony, just south of Senegal, is a poor coastal state with about two million people.

It has suffered four military casualties since becoming independent in 1974, most recently in 2012.

In 2014, the country promised to return to constitutional government, but there has been little stability since then, and the armed forces have great influence.

Embalo, a 49-year-old reserve brigadier general and former prime minister, took office in February 2020 after winning a second round of elections following four years of political conflict under the country’s semi-presidential system.

He was a candidate for a party called Madem, made up of rebels from the African Guinea and Cape Verde Independence Party (PAIGC) who had led Guinea-Bissau to independence.

His main opponent, PAIGC candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira, bitterly questioned the result, but Embalo declared himself president without waiting for the result of his petition to the Supreme Court.

Late last year, the head of the armed forces said that the military had prepared to launch a coup while the president was on a business trip to Brazil.

Troops had offered bribes to other soldiers “to undermine the established constitutional order,” military chief General Biague Na Ntam said on October 14.

His account was denied the next day by a government spokesman.

In addition to volatility, Guinea-Bissau is also struggling with a reputation for corruption and drug trafficking.

Its porous coastline and cultural ties have made it an important stop on the African trade route. In 2019, almost two tonnes of cocaine were seized.

Three countries in West Africa – Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso – have experienced military takeovers in less than 18 months.

The region’s growing instability will be discussed on Thursday at an ECOWAS summit.

The Portuguese embassy in Guinea-Bissau urged Portuguese citizens to stay at home during Tuesday’s events.

“The Portuguese Embassy in Guinea-Bissau recommends that all Portuguese citizens living in Guinea-Bissau stay at home and wait for further information due to recent events,” the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

