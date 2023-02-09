Peruvian novelist and Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa joins the French Academy

Nobel Prize-winning Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa was set to hitch the legendary French Academy in Paris on Thursday, the primary member ever to not write a guide in French.

The 86-year-old novelist, who additionally holds Spanish citizenship, has controversially invited former King of Spain, Juan Carlos, to his inauguration.

The previous king has been residing in exile since 2020 within the United Arab Emirates after a sequence of scandals, together with allegations that he harassed a former mistress, revelations about his lavish life-style and an elephant hunt in Botswana.

Based below King Louis XIII in 1635, the French Academy goals to guard “pure” French, which in current many years has confronted fixed onslaught from the English.

Final yr, it lamented the widespread use of imported phrases like “massive information” and “drive-in” and frowned upon the widespread apply by French corporations of utilizing English-sounding model names, akin to for prepare operator Ouigo’s low-cost service. SNCF (pronounced “we go”).

Vargas Llosa gained the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010, the primary laureate of the French Academy since François Mauriac who gained the prize in 1952.

Thought of among the many most influential writers on Latin America, he usually takes an in depth take a look at the area’s politics and historical past with novels akin to “The Time of the Hero” (1963), “Feast of the Goat” (2000), and even persevering with on to “Harsh Occasions” 2021.

Foreigners have been admitted to the Academy prior to now.

The primary was an American, Julien Inexperienced, in 1971, who didn’t receive French citizenship, and Canadian of Haitian descent, Danny Laferriere, joined in 2013.

However Vargas Llosa – who labored within the Spanish language desk at AFP in his youth – solely labored in Spanish.

He’s now a member of three language academies, having joined the Peruvian Language Academy in 1977 and the Royal Spanish Academy in 1994.

The author has stirred controversy in Latin America along with his pro-capitalist views, usually criticizing many socialist governments throughout the area.

The 40-member Academy Francaise has struggled to seek out members recently – there are at the moment 5 vacancies – however it has by no means relaxed its strict requirements.

“We can’t congratulate the Academy sufficient as a result of, like many different shaped our bodies, it’s totally hostile to supremacy, and since it doesn’t embody solely fools,” mentioned one of many members, Jean Dutourd, in a current article.

(AFP)