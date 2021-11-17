Pfizer will allow generic versions of its Covid pill for poor countries

The US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Tuesday an agreement to make its possible Covid-19 antiviral pill available at a cheaper price in the less wealthy countries of the world.

Pfizer will sub-license the production of its promising Paxlovid pill to generic drug manufacturers for supply in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering about 53 percent of the world’s population.

According to the agreement reached with the World Drug Patent Fund (MPP), Pfizer, which also produces one of the most widely used Covid vaccines with the German laboratory BioNTech, will not receive royalties from generic manufacturers, which makes the treatment cheaper.

The deal is subject to the oral antiviral drug passing ongoing trials and regulatory approval.

The Pfizer medicine must be taken with the HIV medicine ritonavir.

Interim data from ongoing trials demonstrated an 89 percent reduction in the risk of Covid-19-related hospitalization or death compared to placebo, in high-risk adults not hospitalized with Covid-19 within three days. at the onset of symptoms, Pfizer said.

Similar results were seen within five days of the onset of symptoms, he added.

The Geneva-based MPP is a United Nations-backed international organization that works to facilitate drug development for low- and middle-income countries.

If approved, the pill could be on the market in “a matter of months,” MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone told AFP.

Pfizer also said Tuesday that it was seeking an emergency use authorization, or US, in the US for the Covid pill.

HIV Medication Mix

Pfizer will waive royalties on sales in all countries covered by the agreement, while Covid-19 remains classified as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.

Last month, the WHO maintained the highest level of alert about the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

Paxlovid, or PF-07321332, is an investigational antiviral therapy designed to block the activity of the SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease, an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate.

Taking it together with a low dose of ritonavir helps slow the breakdown of PF-07321332. Therefore, it remains active in the body for a longer period at a high concentration, to help fight the virus.

The pill could help patients avoid serious illnesses, which can lead to hospitalization and death, Pfizer said.

“We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of Covid-19 infections, easing the strain on our healthcare systems and saving lives,” said Pfizer President and CEO Albert Bourla.

While a multitude of vaccines have been implemented during the pandemic, the search for treatments for those who have already contracted the disease has not been as fruitful.

The agreement follows the Merck agreement

MPP was founded by Unitaid, which works on innovations to prevent, diagnose and treat major diseases in the poorest countries.

“During a pandemic, saving time means saving lives. This agreement could help us reach more people more quickly as soon as the drug is approved,” said Unitaid CEO Philippe Duneton.

Potential sublicensees have until December 6 to register an expression of interest.

The announcement comes after MPP signed a similar voluntary license agreement with Pfizer’s US rivals Merck & Co last month for its investigational oral antiviral drug molnupiravir.

Subject to regulatory approval, the agreement will help create broad access to molnupiravir in 105 low- and middle-income countries.

The pills are easier to prepare than vaccines, do not require a cold chain to administer, and can be self-administered by the patient.

In terms of easing health systems by preventing hospitalizations, “it’s a game changer,” Burrone said.

He said the price of the Pfizer pill had not yet been set, but said that “in a competitive environment … prices tend to go down” to a low level.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) suggested it could cost around $ 700 per course of treatment with Pfizer, in line with molnupiravir.

The medical charity said it was discouraged by the deal, saying the restrictive voluntary licenses were not a substitute for guaranteed global access to Covid tools to control the pandemic.

(AFP)