Pharmaceutical giants are paying $ 590 for Native American tribes

A group of drug companies and distributors agreed to pay $ 590 million to settle lawsuits linked to opioid dependence among members of the Native American tribe, according to a US court document released on Tuesday.

The agreement is the latest in the midst of a flood of lawsuits following the US opioid crisis, which has claimed more than 500,000 lives over the past 20 years and captured some of the world’s largest companies in the world of American medicine.

Pharmaceutical companies McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health had already signed a separate agreement with the Cherokee tribe in September last year for $ 75 million.

According to documents filed in a federal court in Ohio on Tuesday by a plaintiffs’ committee, the companies agreed to pay another $ 440 million over seven years to other Native American tribes.

The pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson, for its part, agreed to pay $ 150 million over two years to all the tribes, of which $ 18 million is for Cherokee.

Native Americans have “suffered some of the worst consequences of the opioid epidemic for any population in the United States,” including the highest per capita incidence of opioid overdoses compared to other racial groups, according to the plaintiffs’ tribal committee.

“The burden of paying these increased costs has diverted scarce resources from other needs and has placed severe financial burdens on plaintiffs.”

Johnson & Johnson, McKesson and the other two companies in the agreement – AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health – have previously agreed on a global $ 26 billion settlement on opioid cases.

J&J said on Tuesday that the $ 150 million they agreed to pay in the Native American case has been deducted from what they owe in the global settlement.

“This settlement is not an acknowledgment of any liability or error and the company will continue to defend itself against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve,” the company said.

It was unclear whether the other companies would take their share according to the latest agreement from the global agreement.

“Action for Justice” Robins Kaplan, a law firm negotiating on behalf of plaintiffs, said the agreement still needs to be approved by Native American tribes.

“This first settlement for tribes in the national opioid dispute is a crucial first step in providing a degree of justice to the tribes and reservation communities across the United States that have been zero for the opioid epidemic,” Tara Sutton, a lawyer at the firm, said in a statement. statement.

Douglas Yankton, chairman of the North Dakota-based Spirit Lake Nation, said the money from the deal would “help fund critical, culturally appropriate opioid treatment services that are reserved.”

Steven Skikos, a lawyer representing the tribes, told AFP that the group is claiming other drug manufacturers.

“These are hopefully the first two of many other settlements,” he said.

Each tribe recognized by the U.S. government, 574 in total, will be able to participate in the agreement, even if they have not filed lawsuits.

Many of the lawsuits regarding the opioid crisis have centered on Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, a highly addictive prescription painkiller that is accused of causing an increase in addiction.

A judge in December overturned the company’s bankruptcy plan because it granted some immunity to the company’s owners in exchange for a $ 4.5 billion payment to victims of the opioid crisis.

The wave of lawsuits has also flooded pharmacies owned by Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, which a jury found in November were responsible for the opioid crisis in two counties in Ohio.

(AFP)