Philippines says Chinese ships block their ships with water cannons in disputed sea

Chinese coast guard ships blocked and used water cannons on two Philippine supply ships heading into a disputed shoal occupied by Philippine Marines in the South China Sea, prompting an angry outcry to China and a warning from the Philippine government that its ships are covered by a mutual. Defense treaty with the United States, Manila’s top diplomat said Thursday.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said no one was injured in the incident in the disputed waters Tuesday, but the two supply ships had to abort their mission to provide food supplies to Philippine forces. they occupied the Second Thomas Shoal, which is located west of Palawan. province in the internationally recognized exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

Locsin said in a tweet that the actions of the three Chinese coast guard ships were illegal and asked them “to pay attention and stand down.”

The Philippine government has conveyed to China “our outrage, condemnation and protest over the incident,” Locsin said, adding that “this lack of self-control threatens the special relationship between the Philippines and China” that President Rodrigo Duterte and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have worked hard to nurture.

There were no immediate comments from Chinese officials in Manila or Beijing.

The incident is the latest outbreak in long-standing territorial disputes on the strategic waterway, where China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have overlapping claims. China claims virtually the entire waterway and has transformed seven disputed shoals into missile-protected island bases to cement its claims, increasing tensions and alarming rival claimants and US-led Western governments.

Washington has no claims on the busy waterway, but has patrolled the region with its Navy ships and planes to secure its allies, including the Philippines, and guarantee freedom of navigation and overflight. China has repeatedly warned the United States to stay away from the disputed waters and not meddle in what it says is a regional issue.

President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, have repeatedly assured the Philippines that the United States will fulfill its obligation under the Two Nations Mutual Defense Treaty if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft are attacked in the region for a long time. disputed.

(AP)