Pissed off Tunisians head to the polls for presidential referendum

Tunisians head to the polls, Monday, for a constitutional referendum that’s anticipated to ascertain a presidential system that concentrates energy within the arms of Head of State Kais Saied. Whereas many worldwide observers see the vote as a mere energy seize, at a polling station within the capital Tunis, many individuals stated they wish to flip the web page on a decade of political and financial instability because the Arab Spring intensifies.

A number of voters rapidly solid their ballots after which walked out as law enforcement officials watched them within the courtyard of the Mongi Slim Faculty within the Olympic district of Tunis. Due to the low turnout at this polling station, it solely takes ten minutes for individuals to vote on the proposed new structure.

There was a stark distinction to the ambiance at this polling station on the similar time and place when Tunisians voted within the nation’s first free and truthful parliamentary elections in October 2014. Eight years in the past there was super enthusiasm; Some voters appeared sporting the Tunisian flag. This time, the sensation of bitterness, and even anger, was very evident. Each voter interviewed right here stated that they assist the brand new structure proposed by President Mentioned, hoping to show their backs on the instability that has gripped the nation after the outbreak of the Arab Spring in Tunisia and led to the 2011 revolution.

Adel Oneish reveals the ink stain on his finger to show that it’s a voice. © Mehdi Chebil, France 24 “This vote could be very particular as a result of it would remove the Islamists! That is the rationale we’re going to the polls immediately,” stated Adel Aounish, referring to the outstanding function the Islamist Ennahda Celebration has performed in post-revolution governments. Age 56: “I am all for a really sturdy president who offers the nation sturdy management.” “It is a lot better than weak governments the place everybody takes accountability.”

In actual fact, Saied has already wielded monumental presidential powers since what many noticed as his coup in July 2021. Saied had already been in energy since October 2019 – however determined to dissolve Parliament and eliminate most of the checks and balances he had put in place. Structure of 2014. Unbiased actors such because the judiciary and the media have nearly been subdued by his thumbs.

Polling stations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., which is normally a very long time, meant to encourage individuals to return out and vote. © Mehdi Chebil, France 24 This referendum goals to codify these adjustments to the regulation, and set up a system that provides Mentioned broad powers with out accountability.

However the disillusionment amongst many Tunisians causes them to view these fears as merely a procedural reprimand. “This new structure will not be nice however we are able to enhance it as we proceed to work,” stated Sarah Pogreppa, who got here to vote along with her dad and mom and son. “We aren’t afraid that there’s a little bit of dictatorship that cleanses the nation,” stated the 28-year-old, who argued {that a} everlasting authoritarian regime was not attainable in post-Arab Spring Tunisia. “We removed a dictator as soon as so we are able to do it once more.”

Sarah Pogreba (heart, holding her son) got here to vote along with her dad and mom. © Mehdi Chebil, France 24 It isn’t stunning to search out that voters unanimously assist Mentioned’s new structure. Nearly all of the opposition is boycotting the elections as a result of it doesn’t need them to legitimize the democratic retreat. Due to this fact, turnout is the massive situation on this referendum. The excessive charge of abstention would enable Mentioned to assert that the individuals “are nonetheless on his aspect”. A low abstention charge would weaken his fashionable rhetoric and the opposition might declare that almost all of Tunisians reject the brand new regime.

But it surely was noteworthy to what extent the problems of bread and butter dominated the dialogue of the problems raised on this referendum.

Election employees at Mungi Selim Main Faculty are ready for the subsequent voter to attend. © Mehdi Chebil, FRANCE 24 “I have been residing in France for 5 years,” stated Pogreba. “I really feel homesick however it pains me to see how issues are going right here. Amongst my mates all faculty graduates immigrate. We’re drained. It may’t go on like this.”

A number of miles away, within the working-class Solidarity district, a small however persistent group of voters stepped into an elementary college that had been transformed right into a polling station for the day. The college is in worse situation than the one in central Tunis. Right here, too, there’s a feeling of bitterness.

Habib Qerbouj (heart) and his mates play playing cards in a café within the working-class solidarity district of Tunis after voting in favor of proposed constitutional reforms. © Mehdi Chebil, France 24 “After the autumn of the dictator Ben Ali, we believed that with democracy we might have the standard of life that individuals reside in Europe. Our state of affairs has truly develop into tougher. We nonetheless receives a commission the identical however the whole lot is getting costlier and the price of credit score has gone up too. “We must always actually tighten the belts within the final 10 days of the month, or else we run out of cash,” stated Mohsen Beshdali, a bodily training trainer at a secondary college.

“We Tunisians desire a easy life,” the 51-year-old continued. “We do not discuss holidays within the Caribbean – we simply need to have the ability to feed and dress our youngsters correctly. That is why we’re searching for somebody to take us out of the final 10 years.”

Bodily training trainer Mohsen Bechdali (proper) shakes arms with a school member on the polling station after casting his vote. © Mehdi Chebeil, France 24 This text is from the unique in French.