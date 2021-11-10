Poland accuses Putin of planning Belarus border crisis

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a wave of immigrants trying to enter Poland illegally from Belarus, saying the “attack” threatens to destabilize the European Union.

The indictment came when thousands of desperate migrants were trapped in freezing weather on the Belarusian-Polish border, where the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation.

Western critics have said for months that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is luring immigrants from the Middle East into his country and then sending them across the border in retaliation for EU sanctions.

Morawiecki visited guards, troops and police at the border on Tuesday before setting his sights on Russia, Belarus’ main international sponsor.

“This attack that Lukashenko is carrying out has his brain in Moscow, the brain is President Putin,” Morawiecki told the Polish parliament.

He said the migrants were being used as “human shields to destabilize the situation in Poland and the EU.”

Germany, which accused Lukashenko of exploiting migrants “unscrupulously” by sending them to the Polish border, called on Wednesday for new EU sanctions against Belarus.

“Lukashenko must realize that his calculations are not working,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. “The European Union cannot be blackmailed.”

EU diplomats told AFP that the bloc was working to expand existing sanctions. The EU said it was also putting pressure on more than a dozen countries, mainly in the Middle East and Africa, to prevent their citizens from leaving for Belarus.

‘I’m not crazy’

The EU accuses Lukashenko of attempting to destabilize the EU by encouraging migrants to its borders, especially Poland and Lithuania, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Belarus over his regime’s dismal human rights record.

“This is part of the inhumane and really gangster-style approach of the Lukashenko regime,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told reporters on Tuesday.

Belarus denies the allegations and accuses Poland of violating human rights by refusing to allow migrants to enter.

“We are not looking for a fight,” Lukashenko told the state news agency Belta.

“I’m not crazy, I understand perfectly where it can lead me,” he added.

“But we will not kneel.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blamed Western military “adventures” in the Middle East for driving migrants to flee the region.

“Why, when it comes to refugees heading to the European Union from Turkey, did the EU provide funds to keep them on Turkish territory?” he told reporters.

“Why can’t Belarusians be helped in the same way?”

Border crisis

The crisis came to a head on Monday when hundreds of migrants tried to cross the border, but were blocked by lines of Polish police, soldiers and border guards behind barbed wire.

Both Poland and Belarus said on Tuesday that between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants were now in a makeshift camp on the border near the Polish village of Kuznica.

Journalists have been blocked in the area, but videos posted by Belarusian and Polish authorities showed migrants huddled along the barbed wire, huddled next to fires and in tents as temperatures hovered around the high point. freezing.

The Belarusian border guard service said that the migrants in the camp were mostly Kurdish, that their physical and mental condition was “extremely bad” and that they lacked water, food and the means to wash.

“The situation is aggravated by the large number of pregnant women and babies among the refugees, who must spend the night on the ground in negative temperatures,” he said.

Thousands of migrants have crossed or attempted to cross from Belarus into the eastern EU member states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent months.

Lithuanian lawmakers voted Tuesday to impose a state of emergency along the border with Belarus, starting at midnight.

Some migrants who arrived in Poland told AFP last month that they had been trapped in the forest for a week, and that Belarus refused to allow them to return to Minsk and fly home, while Poland did not allow them to cross to make requests for asylum.

Warsaw has come under fire for its hard-line approach to the crisis that has seen guards routinely push migrants and refugees back at the border.

