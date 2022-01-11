Police are investigating allegations that Downing Street planned BYOB parties for more than 100 people

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was embroiled in another scandal over his government’s alleged intrusion when police said they were investigating a rally on Downing Street attended by dozens of top officials.

In the latest in a series of such allegations, Johnson and others are said to have had a drink in the garden of their official residence in May 2020 when some personal contact was forbidden.

An e-mail that leaked late Monday indicated that Martin Reynolds, a senior official, invited more than 100 Downing Street colleagues to “bring your own liquor” to the event, which Johnson and his wife Carrie allegedly attended.

The potentially very damaging revelations follow a series of similar allegations that surfaced last month about Downing Street parties being held during later locks ahead of Christmas 2020.

They got Johnson to appoint another senior official, Sue Gray, to investigate the allegations, and she is now expected to expand her investigation to cover the new allegations.

Meanwhile, in a statement released late on Monday, London police said they were also making inquiries about potential breaches of the lock-in laws in connection with the May rally.

“The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of the extensive reporting of alleged violations of health protection regulations on Downing Street on May 20, 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office,” the force said.

‘Partygate’

Johnson has previously denied knowledge that any rules were broken in Downing Street during the pandemic, as he faced weeks of excruciating headlines over the previous allegations before Christmas.

But the latest allegations seem to directly contradict these claims.

In the May 2020 email sent by Reynolds, he wrote: “After what has been an incredibly hectic period, it would be nice to get the most out of the wonderful weather and have some socially distant drinks in the No10 garden tonight. “

Britain was at that time in its first lockdown, and outdoor social gatherings of all kinds were banned.

ITV News, which received the email, said about 40 employees gathered in the garden that evening and ate picnic food and drinks.

BBC News, which followed up, said they had concurrent emails from some Downing staff questioning the wisdom of the invitation.

“It is right that Sue Gray is investigating this issue independently,” Health Minister Ed Argar told Sky News on Tuesday during a round of broadcast interviews.

“I do not intend to make comments that would condemn or get in the way of that.”

Johnson had hoped to begin the new year with the restoration of his strained government, leaving behind the so-called “partygate” scandals that increased the pressure on his position, following a series of other sleaze allegations.

But many of Tuesday’s newspapers, including those that normally support Johnson and his Conservative party, once again splashed the latest revelations on their front pages.

“Enough Boris! You have to quit the ‘partygate’ farce now,” begged the typically supportive Daily Express.

(AFP)