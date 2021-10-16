Police officer killed in English-speaking Cameroon after shooting 4-year-old girl at checkpoint

A four-year-old girl was shot and killed by a police officer on October 14 in Buea, in southwestern Cameroon. She was hit by a bullet when the officer fired at a vehicle that did not stop at a police checkpoint. Checkpoints are common in the region, a point of tension between Anglophone separatists and French-speaking government forces. Protests broke out after the incident and the crowd beat the responsible officer to death.

Videos shared on social media show crowds of people marching through the streets of Buea, chanting in anger and waving branches of leaves. At the head of the crowd, a man holds the body of young Caro Louise Ndialle, who was shot in the head by a gendarme, a military police officer, at a checkpoint along the road.

According to the young woman’s uncle, who spoke to the JowharObservers team, Caro Louise Ndialle was one of three girls who were riding in the car on the way to school, with her mother and a driver. When ordered to stop at the checkpoint and provide documents, the driver got out of the car and tried to negotiate with the officers, saying the children were late for school. When he went to get in the car, one of the officers opened fire.

Videos showing the gendarme, the mob and the dead girl have been circulating online.

‘When people found out that a child had been killed, they came from all corners’

Matthew (not his real name) is a journalist living in Buea who ran to the scene after learning of the boy’s death. He spoke to us on condition of anonymity, fearing retaliation from the police.

When I got to the scene, I saw the vehicle in which the girl was shot. I saw the gendarme. He had already been killed, so he was lying in the gutter with stones around his body. A crowd had come to kill him immediately, because the place where it happened is very crowded, there is a lot of construction and a soccer field, in the morning there are always a lot of people there. When they learned that a child had been killed, they came from all corners towards the officer. They beat him with stones and took his pistol from him.

The crowd that killed the gendarme had taken the girl and was parading through the streets with her body. The crowd became very bitter after killing the officer and wanted to take the body to the governor’s office. They began to block the streets and disrupt traffic on the road. They were all holding green branches, or something green, because green means peace.

The crowd carried the girl’s body to the governor’s office, who tried to calm them by promising punishment for her death.

The JowharObservers team spoke with the girl’s uncle, Witty Mistrel, who traveled to Buea after learning of her death. He met the crowd on the street to try to take his body home.

I went to talk to [the crowd] but nobody listened. Everyone was singing and protesting. I followed them until they stopped and then went to talk to the person who was carrying the child. I asked to take the child. We wanted to take his body before they continued their disturbance. But they all said ‘No, we can’t let the boy go’. We followed them all day, begging for the girl to take us, but there was no way to get her. Finally, we told them that we had to take the boy to church and they agreed.

People are angry and they felt that this was an opportunity to show their anger to the world. That is why everyone was on the streets. We are lucky that there is no fighting or destruction. Everyone was alone to rally and cry for our baby.

‘Anger has built up for so long’

Buea is a hot spot of tension in Cameroon’s “Anglophone crisis.” For nearly five years, English-speaking separatists, claiming the marginalization of the country’s Francophone majority, have fought to create a separatist state called Ambazonia.

English speakers make up about a fifth of Cameroon’s population of 22 million people. More than 3,000 people have died in the conflict and one million have been displaced, and both separatists and the Cameroonian state have been accused of committing atrocities.

According to Matthew, this incident escalated due to this ongoing crisis in Cameroon.

This is, in every way, related to the Anglophone crisis, because that is why the gendarmerie, the police and the army are everywhere in this region. These checkpoints are here because of the crisis. Since the crisis began, the number of checkpoints has increased, they can decide where they want to stop the cars and check the documents. You can go out and less than a kilometer from home they review your documents. They look at your documents and try to get money as a bribe, five hundred or a thousand francs [about 0.75 to 1.50 euros], corruption is a great challenge. Then a few steps down the road, they stop you again to verify the same documents. It’s frustrating. And if you don’t comply, they can impound your car or follow you with their bikes or trucks. But they don’t usually open fire.

The anger and frustration of the people is due to the crisis. When they were marching, they were angry, they said we should get the cops out. Law enforcement has a history of harassing people. So the population took it as an opportunity to vent their frustration, this anger that has built up for so long.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry described the officer’s actions as “an inappropriate reaction, inappropriate to the circumstances and clearly disproportionate to the irreverent behavior of the driver.” An investigation has been opened into the death of the girl and the officer.