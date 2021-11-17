Police say Liverpool shooter planned an explosion for at least 7 months

The man who died in a botched bomb attack in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday had planned the blast for at least seven months, police said Wednesday.

Iraq-born Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, rented a property in the city in April and had made “relevant purchases” for his bomb since “at least” that time, said Russ Jackson, who heads the Northwest counterterrorism police. from England.

Al Swealmeen’s makeshift device exploded in the back of a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital moments before Britain celebrated Remembrance Sunday last weekend.

He was killed in the fireball, while the quick-thinking taxi driver escaped with minor injuries after reportedly locking Al Swealmeen inside his cabin.

“A complex picture is emerging regarding the purchases of the components of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property since April of this year and we believe that relevant purchases have been made at least since then,” said Jackson.

“We have now located a closest relative of Al Swealmeen who has informed us that he was born in Iraq.”

The failed asylum seeker suffered from episodes of mental illness that “will be part of the investigation and will take some time to fully understand,” Jackson said.

Al Swealmeen was hosted by Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott, a Christian volunteer couple in Liverpool, for eight months starting in 2017 while his refugee status application was being developed.

Elizabeth Hitchcott told the BBC she was “so sad” and “very shocked” by the incident on Sunday, adding: “We just love him, he was a lovely guy.”

Malcolm Hitchcott told ITV News that Al Swealmeen spent time in a mental institution after being arrested with a knife in an incident in central Liverpool.

Conversion Questions

The Times newspaper reported that the improvised device contained TATP, the same explosive favored by the Islamic State group that was used in the 2015 Paris attacks and the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

The blast was the second terror-inspired attack on Britain in the past month, after a British MP was stabbed to death while meeting with voters in south-east England in October.

The two incidents led the government on Monday to raise the terrorist threat level from “substantial” to “serious,” the second highest, meaning an attack was “very likely.”

It has also brought Britain’s asylum policy under scrutiny, at a time when London seeks to tighten its borders, particularly against migrants crossing the English Channel from France.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Al Swealmeen had been able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” immigration system and remain in the country, despite being turned away for asylum, British media reported.

His conversion to Christianity has also sparked an argument over whether some asylum seekers were using the process to bolster their case and stay in Britain.

Liverpool Cathedral, where Al Swealmeen was baptized in 2015 and confirmed in 2017, said it had “robust processes” to determine a person’s “genuine commitment.”

Malcolm Hitchcott told local BBC radio that he was convinced of Al Swealmeen’s religious conviction.

“When he left us at the end of eight months, I had no doubt that he was a Christian,” he said.

(AFP)