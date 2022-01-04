Political activist Ramy Shaath is to be released from internment in Egypt, sources say

Proceedings to release political activist Ramy Shaath from internment in Egypt are ongoing, four legal and security sources said late Monday.

Two of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Shaath would be deported to France when he was released.

Former Egyptian MP Anwar El Sadat, who has mediated a number of recent prisoner releases, said in a statement that Shaath would be released and deported.

Shaath, a member of several secular political groups in Egypt and one of the founders of Egypt’s pro-Palestinian movement for boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS), was arrested in June 2019 and detained before the trial on charges of aiding a terrorist group. .

In April 2020, he was placed on a terrorist list along with 12 others, a decision upheld by Egypt’s Supreme Civil Court in July 2021.

Shaath’s French wife Celine Lebrun Shaath, who was deported from Egypt after his arrest, has lobbied the French government to pressure Egypt to release him.

(REUTERS)