Politt breaks away to win stage 12 while Pogacar remains in yellow

Germany’s Nils Politt won the 12th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, a 159.4km stage from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, claiming the biggest win of his career.

The 27-year-old rider triumphed from the break of the day and made his decisive attack with 11.8km to go.

Spaniard Imanol Erviti was second, with Australian Harry Sweeny third, both 31 seconds behind, according to provisional timing.

Slovenia’s general leader Tadej Pogacar crossed the line safely in the pack, nearly 16 minutes behind, but the top positions in the general classification remained unchanged.

Politt’s win gives his Bora-Hansgrohe team something to cheer about after three-time World Champion Peter Sagan withdrew before race day with a knee injury.

Slovak Sagan said he would take some rest in hopes of being ready for the Tokyo Olympics road race on July 24.

“It changed our tactics and right after the start there were crosswinds and splits. I tried to do my best today. To win a stage in the Tour de France is unbelievable,” said Politt.

“There were fast guys in our group and I knew I had to attack pretty early.”

🏅A look back at 🇩🇪 Nils Politt’s decisive attack that put him in pole position to take the podium!

🏅 Back to the decision of the Nils Politt qui lui offre la victoire à @nimes !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/wcyoKT2doE

— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 8, 2021

Crosswinds split the pack in a fast and furious start before a 13-man breakaway took shape while the pace was controlled by Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates.

The presence of World Champion Julian Alaphilippe in the breakaway kept his Deceuninck-Quick Step team from chasing, meaning Mark Cavendish would not contest the final sprint and missed a chance to match Eddy Merckx’ record of 34 Tour stage wins.

In the breakaway, Politt attacked first with 40km to go and four more to contest the stage win – Politt, Switzerland’s Stefan Kung, Erviti and Sweeny.

Kung fell into a short climb before Politt went solo to take his second professional win, two years after finishing second in the Paris-Roubaix classic.

Friday’s 13th stage is a 219.9km flat stage from Nimes to Carcassonne, where Cavendish will have another opportunity to take his 34th win in the race.

(REUTERS)