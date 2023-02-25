Polls are open for Nigeria’s presidential election regardless of safety considerations

Nigerians voted on Saturday for the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in a hotly contested race, with three contestants for the primary time within the nation’s trendy historical past.

Some 90 million persons are eligible to vote within the elections going down as Africa’s most populous democracy grapples with a multi-front safety disaster, a slowing financial system and widespread poverty.

For the primary time for the reason that finish of army rule in 1999, a 3rd severe candidate has emerged to problem the dominance of the ruling Progressive Congress Get together and the primary opposition Individuals’s Democratic Get together.

“Will probably be totally different this time, we have now three folks,” stated Ikwaku, 55, a faculty worker ready to vote within the prosperous Ikoye district of Lagos. We would like a change in authorities.”

Polling stations have been imagined to open at 0730 GMT, however election officers had not but arrived or voting machines weren’t in place at a number of stations AFP visited in Lagos and in south Port Harcourt and northwest Kano.

Among the many candidates within the race are three of them: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling get together (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the primary opposition get together (PDP), and Peter Obi, who’s backed by the Labor get together.

Practically 10 million new voters registered this yr, most of them below the age of 34, an important bloc in the event that they get out to vote.

“It’s a essential election as a result of we’d like a whole change,” stated designer Titus Oguel, 61, within the standard space of ​​Lagos, Yaba. “We want a pacesetter who will be capable of assist our youth present their creativity, and transfer the financial system ahead.”

Money and gas shortages within the days main as much as the elections left many Nigerians indignant and struggling greater than common in a rustic already affected by over 20 % inflation.

01:52 Voters may even forged their ballots in each homes of Parliament in Nigeria, the Nationwide Meeting and the Senate. Polls shut at 1330 GMT.

The Unbiased Nationwide Electoral Fee (INEC) has not set a timeline for the outcomes, however the votes are anticipated to be counted in a couple of days. Underneath the 2022 legislation, official outcomes have to be confirmed inside 14 days.

Regional ties To win the presidency, a candidate should obtain probably the most votes, but additionally win 25 % in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states.

If no candidate wins, a runoff will happen in 21 days between the 2 senior candidates, an unprecedented end result that some analysts say is probably going this time round.

“It’s troublesome for us to simply predict what the doubtless end result shall be,” stated Kabiru Sofi, public affairs lecturer at Kano State Faculty.

The principles replicate a rustic roughly evenly divided between the Muslim-majority north and the Christian-majority south, and three main ethnic teams throughout the areas: Yoruba within the southwest, Hausa/Fulani within the north and Igbo within the southeast.

Presidential elections up to now have been marked by violence, ethnic tensions, vote-buying, and clashes between supporters of rival events.

Voting typically falls alongside ethnic and non secular traces.

In 2019, hours earlier than polling started, the Unbiased Electoral Fee delayed the election by per week attributable to issues with the supply of electoral supplies.

As we speak, most specialists are of the opinion that INEC is extra forthcoming. You might have entered biometric voter IDs to assist forestall fraud, and outcomes shall be despatched electronically.

About 400,000 police and troopers shall be deployed throughout the nation to guard the vote.

However the safety challenges are formidable.

Jihadists are principally lively within the northeast, guerrilla militias management rural communities within the northwest, and separatist militants goal NEC and police workplaces within the southeast.

Jowhar with Agence France-Presse