Pompeii archaeologists discover rare ‘slave room’

Pompeii archaeologists said Saturday they have unearthed the remains of a “slave room” in an exceptionally rare find in a Roman villa destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago.

The small room with three beds, a ceramic pot and a wooden chest was discovered during an excavation at the Villa de Civita Giuliana, a suburban village just a few hundred meters from the rest of the ancient city.

A nearly intact ornate Roman chariot was discovered here earlier this year, and archaeologists said Saturday that the room likely housed slaves tasked with maintaining and preparing the chariot.

“This is a window into the precarious reality of people who rarely appear in historical sources, written almost exclusively by men belonging to the elite,” said Pompeii director general Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

The “unique testimony” of how “the weakest of ancient society lived … is undoubtedly one of the most exciting discoveries of my life as an archaeologist,” he said in a press release.

Pompeii was buried in ash when Vesuvius erupted in AD 79, killing those who had not made it out of the city in time. They were crushed by collapsing buildings or killed by thermal shock.

‘Uncommon knowledge’

The 170-square-foot (16-square-meter) room was a cross between a bedroom and a storage room: In addition to three beds, one of which was the size of a child, there were eight amphorae, tucked away in a corner.

The wooden chest contained metal and cloth objects that appear to be part of the chariot horse harnesses, and a chariot axle was found resting on one of the beds.

The remains of three horses were found in a stable in an excavation earlier this year.

“The room gives us a rare view of the daily reality of slaves, thanks to the exceptional state of conservation of the room,” said the archaeological park of Pompeii.

Experts had been able to make plaster casts of the beds and other objects out of perishable materials that left their mark on the cinerita, the rock made of volcanic ash, that covered them, he said.

Slave ‘family’

The beds were made of various roughly worked wooden boards, which could be adjusted according to the height of the person using them.

The webbed bases of the beds were made of rope, covered by blankets.

While two were around 1.7 meters long, one was only 1.4 meters and thus may have belonged to a child.

The archaeological park said the three slaves may have been a family.

Archaeologists found various personal items under the beds, including amphorae for private things, ceramic jugs and what could be a chamber pot.

The room was lit by a small upper window, and there are no traces or decorations on the walls, just a mark believed to have left a lantern hanging on a wall.

The excavation is part of a program launched in 2017 aimed at combating illegal activity in the area, including digging tunnels to reach artifacts that can be sold in illicit markets.

The Villa de Civita Giuliana had been subject to systematic looting for years. There was evidence that some of the “archaeological heritage” in this so-called Slave Room had also been lost to looters, the park said.

Damage caused by grave robbers in the village had so far been estimated at nearly two million euros ($ 2.3 million), he added.

