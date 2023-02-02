Pope Francis and Africa: After the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a high-stakes go to to South Sudan

/ Displays / Debate 45:23 Debate © France 24 It is usually an important juncture for the Church. Pope Francis, 86, involves the continent as a reformer at a time when the Church’s affect elsewhere is being waned by disinterest and scandal. We ask what path believers in Africa need earlier than his subsequent cease: civil war-torn South Sudan.

Produced by Yann Pusztai, Sara Ayach and Louise Guibert.

Henri-Pierre Mavolu, France 24, Journalist Chris Perutz, creator and columnist for MO journal Toby Kayumbi, Deputy Cupboard Director, Congo’s Ministry of Public Works, Sima Gupta, France 24 correspondent