Pope Francis appeals to the leaders of South Sudan to finish the bloodshed and mutual accusations
Within the first papal go to to South Sudan because the nation gained independence, Pope Francis urged leaders to make a contemporary begin for peace. In South Africa, an hour-long blackout is a part of on a regular basis life. Residents at the moment are wanting water, and it is time to stay up for the ultimate of certainly one of Africa’s largest soccer competitions – Algeria versus Senegal within the African Nations Championship on Saturday.