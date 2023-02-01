Pope Francis condemns “financial colonialism” throughout his go to to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

In tonight’s version: The Pope denounces the poison of greed that drives the conflicts and exploitation of the African continent. This message matches properly with tens of 1000’s of individuals cheering his arrival within the DRC. Additionally, Liberian President George Weah rejects criticism that he’s out of attain and is setting his sights on a second time period within the October elections. Lastly, the deadline for Nigerians to deposit previous foreign money has been prolonged, however swapping for brand new denominations and paying for extra cashless transactions is inflicting frustration and ready in lengthy strains at banks.