Pope Francis criticizes the “monstrous atrocities” within the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Pope Francis on Wednesday slammed “monstrous atrocities that disgrace all humanity” in jap Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), after listening to testimonies from victims of battle within the capital, Kinshasa.

The pope additionally appealed to those that “plunder, afflict and destabilize” the unstable area to put down their arms, on the second day of his go to to the nation, Africa’s largest Catholic nation.

“You enrich yourselves via the unlawful exploitation of the products of this nation and thru the wanton sacrifice of harmless victims,” ​​Francis mentioned in a speech.

He added, “Hearken to the cry of their blood,” referring to a verse from the Ebook of Genesis.

Then the pope referred to as for the mercy of God.

“I hope it is going to change the hearts of those that commit monstrous atrocities that deliver disgrace to all mankind,” mentioned Francis.

Dozens of armed teams have plagued the mineral-rich jap DRC for many years.

Since late 2021, the March 23 insurgent motion has seized swathes of North Kivu province within the east, forcing tons of of hundreds of individuals to flee their houses.

The realm has additionally seen a wave of lethal assaults blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces, a bunch that Islamic State claims to be affiliated with, together with a bomb at a Pentecostal church this month that killed 14 folks.

Earlier than delivering his deal with on Wednesday afternoon, the Argentine pope listened to the testimonies of 4 victims of violence within the East, who described abuses starting from mutilation to rape.

Ladislas Kambale Kumbi, a 16-year-old boy, recounted how he noticed his father lower to items and his mom kidnapped.

One other sufferer, Imelda Makarhongulu, instructed Francis that the gunmen held her as a intercourse slave for 3 months.

“They made us eat cornstarch with the flesh of the useless,” she mentioned.

Pope Francis mentioned he was shocked by the tales of “inhuman” violence. “Your tears are my tears,” mentioned the 86-year-old.

He added that the conflict “broke out as a result of insatiable greed for uncooked supplies and cash that fuels the armed economic system and requires instability and corruption.”

