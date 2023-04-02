Pope Francis expresses gratitude to supporters following illness and begins Easter week with Palm Sunday Mass.

Pope Francis expressed his gratitude towards those who prayed for him during his illness on Sunday. This occurred as he commenced the holiest week in the Christian calendar, just after being discharged from hospital following a bout of bronchitis. “I thank you for your participation and also for your prayers, which intensified during these past days. Thank You!”, he stated to the crowds gathered for Palm Sunday in St Peter’s Square. Prior to this, concerns were raised about his attendance at an important Easter ritual after his hospitalization in Rome last Wednesday. Despite this, Francis promised to be present and waved briefly to an audience of over 60,000 people as he rode his popemobile through the square.

The Vatican reported that he would only sit for an earlier arranged arrangement to conduct the ceremony. The head of the Catholic Church suffered from increasing health issues over the years, including knee problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair and walking stick. Francis felt ill on Wednesday following a general audience in St Peter’s Square, but his condition improved after taking antibiotics. This has been his second hospitalization since 2021, when he underwent colon surgery at Gemelli.

Although his increasingly failing health has sparked concern, Francis has repeatedly stated his reluctance to retire. In January, he revealed that the condition from which he was suffering had returned.