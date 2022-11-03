Pope Francis visits Bahrain as rights teams search to share in alleged abuses

Pope Francis, the chief of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, flew to Bahrain on Thursday to strengthen ties with Islam, a visit overshadowed by criticism of human rights abuses.

The Pope’s second journey to Arabia after Francis’ journey to the United Arab Emirates in 2019, equally goals to encourage interfaith dialogue between Muslims and Christians, and can embody the Pope main a prayer for peace in a spacious fashionable cathedral. It opened final 12 months.

However criticism of Bahrain’s human rights report has already erupted forward of Francis’ journey, which continues till Sunday, as worldwide rights teams urge him to talk out in opposition to alleged abuses in opposition to Shiites, activists and opposition figures within the Sunni-led monarchy.

The 85-year-old Francis, most of whom is probably going confined to a wheelchair because of frequent knee ache, is because of arrive at 4:45 pm native time (1345 GMT) and make a “courtesy go to” with King Hamad bin Isa. Al Khalifa after the welcoming ceremony.

After that, he’ll handle the authorities, diplomats and members of civil society, in line with his official schedule.

On Friday, Francis will handle the “Bahrain Dialogue Discussion board: East and West for Human Coexistence,” organized by the Council of Muslim Elders within the United Arab Emirates, adopted by a non-public assembly with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, imam of the distinguished Cairo-Al-Azhar, Egypt’s highest Sunni establishment.

The 2 non secular leaders signed a joint doc pledging interfaith coexistence throughout Francis’ journey to the UAE in 2019.

The Argentine Pope has made contact with Muslim communities a precedence throughout his papal tenure, visiting main Muslim nations equivalent to Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, and most just lately in September, Kazakhstan.

On Tuesday, Francis requested the trustworthy gathered in St Peter’s Sq. to wish for his subsequent journey, describing it as “a journey beneath the banner of dialogue.”

Earlier than the journey, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni instructed reporters that he wouldn’t guess if Francis would contact as regards to human rights.

However Bruni mentioned the pope’s view “relating to non secular freedom is obvious and well-known”.

Francis’ go to to Bahrain comes amid a latest scrutiny of neighboring Qatar’s rights report – notably the therapy of low-income migrant employees, girls and the LBGTQ neighborhood – forward of the World Cup later this month, which it hosts.

>> “Simply hell”: New e-book highlights migrant deaths forward of the World Cup in Qatar

However on Tuesday, Human Rights Watch and eight different rights teams referred to as on Francis to publicly strain Bahrain to “cease all executions, abolish the dying penalty, and critically examine allegations of torture and violations of the fitting to a good trial.”

In addition they referred to as on Francis to demand higher safety for migrant employees and the discharge of opposition figures, journalists and others who stay in detention for the reason that crackdown that adopted pro-democracy protests in 2011.

A authorities spokesman dismissed the teams’ allegations, and mentioned on Tuesday that Bahrain “doesn’t tolerate discrimination” and nobody is being prosecuted for his or her non secular or political views.

Friday Prayers for Peace shall be held on the cave Our Girl of Arabia cathedral in Al-Awali, which has a capability of greater than 2,000 individuals and opened in December. It was constructed to serve the roughly 80,000 Catholics in Bahrain, most of whom are South Asian employees, together with India and the Philippines.

On Saturday, Francis will lead a mass on the Bahrain Nationwide Stadium in entrance of a crowd of about 30,000, as employees on Wednesday added ending touches, together with an enormous golden cross atop Francis’ chair.

About 2,000 websites shall be preserved for Catholics coming from Saudi Arabia, Archbishop Paul Hender, the apostolic official within the Procuratorate of Northern Arabia, instructed Vatican Information.

Saudi Arabia, the Sunni powerhouse and cradle of Islam, is an absolute monarchy that has been repeatedly accused of abuses by human rights teams. Riyadh doesn’t acknowledge freedom of faith and bans all locations of worship for non-Muslims.

Francis will chair a prayer assembly with Catholic clergy and others on Sunday earlier than returning to Rome.

(AFP)