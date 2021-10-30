Portugal’s floating power plants are at the forefront of renewable technology

As world leaders, scientists and activists address the UN COP26 climate conference that begins Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, Jowharis broadcasting a series of special reports on global warming.

For this episode we look at Portugal, a country at the forefront of renewable energy technologies.

Portugal is the EU country that has been most successful in reducing greenhouse gas emissions since 2005, in part through the use of floating wind and solar plants located off its coast.

Today, 65 percent of all electricity consumed in Portugal comes from renewable sources.

