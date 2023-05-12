Portugal’s Parliament approves the legalization of restricted euthanasia

After a long fight, Portugal has passed a law legalising euthanasia for those in great suffering and with incurable diseases. The deeply Catholic country has been divided on the issue, with strong opposition from conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is a devout churchgoer. The law will allow people over 18 who are terminally ill and suffering unbearable pain to request assistance in dying, but only if they are deemed mentally fit to make such a decision. The law only applies to nationals and legal residents, not foreigners who come into the country. The new law was finally adopted with the support of the governing Socialists, but the debate over medically assisted dying is far from over in Portugal. Euthanasia and assisted suicide are only legal in a handful of countries, including the Benelux nations and Portugal’s neighbour, Spain.