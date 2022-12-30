WORLD NEWS

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo indicators for Al-Nasr membership in Saudi Arabia

By hanad

On Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo introduced his contract with the Saudi membership Al-Nasr, in a deal believed to be value greater than 200 million euros.

The 37-year-old has penned a contract that can take him till June 2025.

“I am unable to wait to find a brand new soccer league in a special nation,” stated the previous Manchester United, Actual Madrid and Juventus participant.

The Portuguese star was pictured on Al Nasr Twitter account holding a blue and yellow T-shirt together with his favourite quantity seven printed on the again.

in making historical past. This signature is not going to solely encourage our membership to better success, however our league, our nation and future generations, girls and boys, to be the most effective model of themselves. Welcome Cristiano @AlNassrFC to your new house pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC

– Al-Nassr (AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022 (AFP)

