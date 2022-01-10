‘Power of the Dog’, ‘West Side Story’ wins big on non-broadcast Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood’s so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million TV viewers, were reduced to a live blog on Sunday night for its 79th edition.

The strained Hollywood Foreign Press Association continued with its film awards Sunday night without a TV broadcast, nominees, a red carpet, a presenter, press or even a livestream.

Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic contribution gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event and announced the names of the film and television winners on the organization’s social media.

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” won several major awards, for best comedy or musical, best actress for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.

Netflix’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog” was named best picture drama, along with other awards for Jane Campion’s direction and Kodi Smit-McPhee’s supporting role.

Other film winners were Will Smith for “King Richard”, Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” and Andrew Garfield for “tick, tick … BOOM!” The Japanese film “Drive My Car”, also a darling in the critics’ group, received the best non-English language film, while “Encanto” won for animation.

While announcing winners on social media may seem like an easy task, those who follow Twitter may just have been a little confused at times. The tweets often left out exactly which project a person had won for.

To announce the winner of best actor, film musical or comedy, the organization tweeted: “It takes 43 muscles to smile. Thank you for training Andrew Garfield and congratulations on bringing home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor — Film — Musical / Comedy,” without mention that the prize was for his turn in “tick, tick … BOOM!”

Other times, the tweets were simply puzzling. When the group announced the win in “West Side Story”, they initially wrote, “If laughter is the best medicine, @WestSideMovie is the cure for what hurts you” about the drama full of death and tragedy.

They later deleted the tweet and wrote a new one saying that “music” is the best medicine.

TV winners were: Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong for “Succession”, who won best TV drama, Jean Smart for “Hacks”, who also won best TV comedy, Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”, Kate Winslet for “Mare” of Easttown, “O Yeong-su” for “Squid Game” and Michael Keaton for “Dopesick.”

Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” received the best limited series. The group said on their website that “Pose” star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first trans person to win a Golden Globe.

None of the winners appeared to be present at the event and they did not immediately comment on their awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis, however, listened to a video message shared on the group’s Twitter and talked about HFPA’s charity work.

“I just wanted to honor and stand with them in this continued advocacy,” Curtis said. “I’m proud to be associated with them in this company.”

HFPA hired leaders for the groups to which they have contributed to announce the winners. Arnold Schwarzenegger also made a video message thanking the group for recognizing him as the “new star of the year” in 1977.

That the organization went ahead with some form of event came as a surprise to many in Hollywood.

The HFPA came under fire after a Los Angeles Times survey in February revealed ethical shortcomings and a fantastic lack of diversity – there was not a single black journalist in the group of 87 people.

Studios and PR companies threatened to boycott. Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globes, while other A-lists condemned the group on social media.

They promised reforms last year, but even after a public declaration during the 78th show, their longtime broadcast partner NBC announced in May that they would not broadcast the Golden Globes 2022 because “Changing this size takes time and effort.”

The broadcaster typically pays about $ 60 million for the rights to broadcast the program, which ranks among the most-watched awards behind the Oscars and Grammys.

Although often ridiculed, Hollywood had come to accept the Golden Globes as a legitimate and helpful stop during a competitive pricing season. And for audiences around the world, it was a pretty lively evening, with glamorous fashion, big stars, promises of champagne-filled speeches and hosts – from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Ricky Gervais – who regularly performed HFPA.

After the NBC battle, it was widely expected that the HFPA would simply sit for the rest of the year. Hollywood studios and publishers also largely opted out of engaging with the group they had in previous years, with some refusing to provide film screenings for consideration. When the nominees were announced last month, few celebrated in public.

The press association claims that it has changed itself in the months after the show 2021.

The group has added a chief diversity officer; review its board; elected 21 new members, including six black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

(AP)