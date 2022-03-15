Prerecorded video? Pro-Russia Hoax Indicating Volodymyr Zelensky’s Leaving Ukraine

Russian media, including Russia Today, allegedly claimed that the video clip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to a Kyiv hospital on March 13 was recorded last month, fueling speculation that he fled the country.

Some Russian media, including Russia Today TV, which has been inaccessible in the European Union since March 3, said footage of Zelensky’s visit to a Kyiv hospital on March 13 was filmed at an earlier date. According to them, the video could not have been filmed in March because the woman accompanying the president is believed to be Inna Derosova, a military nurse who died on February 26.

“The published video of the Ukrainian President’s meeting with wounded soldiers on March 13 turned out to be fake. The video was recorded in February, before the death of Inna Derosova,” RT wrote in a Russian tweet posted on March 13.

Screenshot of RT’s tweet claiming the video is fake, recorded by Stop Fake, a Ukrainian fact-checking website. © Stop Fake RT The claim that the video was fake was shared on Twitter on March 13 in Russian, English and French.

It was also picked up by several Russian media outlets, such as the one who quoted Ilya Kieva, a pro-Russian Ukrainian MP, as saying that the video “reinforces suspicions about Zelensky’s presence in Kyiv.”

The press service of the Ukrainian government published several photos of the president’s visit to a hospital in Kyiv on March 13.

In one of the photos, we can see a blond-haired lady in a uniform with a blue badge accompanying the president.

A photo released by the Ukrainian government press service on March 13, 2022, shows President Zelensky escorting a blond-haired woman with a blue armband. © Ukrainian Government Press Service When enlarging the image, we noticed that the woman was wearing the insignia of a brigadier general in the Ukrainian army on her uniform.

If you zoom in, you can see the insignia of the brigadier general of the Ukrainian army and the name written on the uniform. © Observers of the insignia of the brigadier general of the Ukrainian army. © Observers. The name “Ostashchenko” can also be read in Cyrillic script on her uniform. The woman is actually Tatiana Ostashenko, the commander of the medical service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Another photo of Tatyana Ostashchenko was posted in July 2021 on the Facebook account of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, Inna Derosova, the woman reported by RT and other media, actually died in the line of duty on February 26 in Akhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to local media. On March 12, she was posthumously named the Hero of Ukraine.

Part of a series of false claims that Ukrainian authorities have fled the country, this is not the first hoax alleging that Zelensky has fled Ukraine and that a video of the president was previously recorded.

On February 26, Silvano Trotta, described by conspiracy watchdog Conspiracy Watch as an “influential conspiracy video maker from the covido skeptic movement,” shared a screenshot of an article from the pro-Russia website Sputnik claiming the Ukrainian president had left the capital. Lviv is in the west of the country.

On the same day, Zelensky photographed himself in front of the Chimeras house in Kyiv to prove that he had not left his country.

On March 4, a photo went viral claiming that Olena Zelensky, the wife of Volodymyr Zelensky, was in Nice after fleeing Ukraine, and it was in fact a composite photo, as AFP discovered.