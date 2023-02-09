President Biden says Chinese language chief faces ‘huge issues’

President Joe Biden mentioned on Wednesday that his Chinese language counterpart, Xi Jinping, faces “huge issues,” together with a shaky financial system.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Biden mentioned that China is constrained in its means to counter the USA by the necessity to defend worldwide commerce and that Xi himself is in an unenviable place.

“Are you able to consider another world chief who would commerce locations with Xi Jinping? I am unable to consider one,” Biden mentioned.

“This man has severe issues,” Biden mentioned.

The Democrat, who usually calls the US-China relationship a very powerful on this planet, added that Xi “additionally has nice potential.”

Nevertheless, “to this point, he is received an financial system that is not doing very nicely,” Biden mentioned.

Based on Biden, Xi is conscious of his restricted means to maneuver in confrontation with Western international locations.

Referring to China’s hitherto comparatively muted assist for its ally Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, Biden mentioned “everybody assumed China would merge with Russia” — however “not all of them are.”

The explanation, based on Biden, is that Xi has drawn classes from the overwhelming Western response in opposition to Russia, together with the imposition of robust financial sanctions.

“I referred to as him this summer season to say, ‘This is not a menace, simply an remark — look what occurred to Russia,'” Biden recalled.

Biden mentioned he confirmed in that dialog with Xi that 600 American firms have left Russia because it started its invasion of Ukraine a yr in the past.

“I mentioned, ‘You’ve got been telling me all alongside that the explanation you want relations with the USA and Europe is as a result of they’re investing in China.'” “I mentioned, ‘Who would put money into China if I have been concerned in the identical sort of deal?'”

Biden personally met Xi final November on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali for the primary time since he grew to become US president in 2021. Additionally they spoke in 5 cellphone or video calls throughout that point.

Final week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken introduced the last-minute cancellation of a visit to Beijing as tensions flared once more over the looks of a Chinese language high-altitude balloon over the US – and its downing by the US Air Pressure on Saturday. .

The USA says the balloon, which flew over delicate army websites, was a spying machine. China says the balloon was simply finding out the climate.

(AFP)