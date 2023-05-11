Presidential contender Muharrem Ince from Turkey withdraws from the race.

Third-party candidate Muharrem Ince has surprisingly withdrawn from Turkey’s closely contested presidential elections, thereby increasing the chances of an opposition victory in the first round. Ince, who received 30.6 percent of the vote during his challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2018 presidential elections, opted out of the race after being attacked with a derogatory online smear campaign that included doctored images of him with women and fancy cars. He left the main opposition party and started his own movement, which began to draw votes away from secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is the joint candidate of the anti-Erdogan coalition. “I am withdrawing my candidacy”, Ince declared ahead of Sunday’s elections. “I am doing this for my country.” (AFP)