Pressure in Jerusalem and 1000’s take part within the Israeli “flag march”

1000’s of Israelis on Sunday started the annual nationwide “flag march” by way of Jerusalem that recurrently angers Palestinians, a yr after tensions within the disputed holy metropolis erupted into battle.

About 2,000 police have been deployed to have a good time which marks Israel’s 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem, dwelling to the Temple Mount compound revered by Jews because the Temple Mount.

Throughout annexed East Jerusalem, a number of Palestinian flags have been raised from rooftops forward of the “Quds Day” rally, which started at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) in West Jerusalem, as members head in direction of the Previous Metropolis.

Earlier on Sunday, Jewish nationalists waving flags and chanting pro-Israel slogans, together with a far-right lawmaker, visited Al-Aqsa, the place Israeli police mentioned a number of Palestinians threw stones at officers.

Sporadic clashes additionally erupted at Bab al-Amud within the Previous Metropolis, the place dozens of Jewish nationalists danced in entrance of Palestinians, one in all whom raised his shoe in an Arab insult.

Police reported that greater than 20 folks had been arrested for “disorderly behaviour”.

02:38 The rally comes after a yr of tensions and turmoil in Jerusalem that prompted the Islamist militant group Hamas to fireside rockets into Israel from the besieged Gaza Strip, sparking an 11-day battle.

Final week, Hamas warned that the demonstrators mustn’t cross the Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that it might use all means to confront them.

The trail of the march by no means included Al-Aqsa, a website the place Jewish teams are allowed to go to however not allowed to wish.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett mentioned on Sunday the march would observe the “regular path” and urged members to be “respectful”.

Police mentioned about 2,600 folks climbed into the advanced throughout the home windows for normal visits on Sunday – a higher-than-normal quantity that features vacationers.

Police mentioned some Jews had “violated visitation guidelines” and several other folks have been arrested, with out offering additional particulars earlier than the day’s visits ended.

One of many teams sang pro-Israel slogans, together with “Jerusalem Rak Shilano” or “Jerusalem is ours solely.”

Far-right nationalist MP Itamar Ben Gvir, who was amongst those that went to Al-Aqsa, later mentioned his go to was aimed toward “reaffirming that we, the State of Israel, have sovereignty” within the holy metropolis.

A lot of the worldwide neighborhood doesn’t acknowledge Israeli management of East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians take into account the capital of their future state.

A few of Sunday’s rally members have been resulting from go by way of the Pillar Gate on their method to the Western Wall, a controversial route by which police power Palestinian companies to shut.

Since April, Israel has witnessed a sequence of assaults, largely focusing on civilians, and in flip launched army raids focusing on armed teams within the occupied West Financial institution.

Regardless of the current violence, tensions have been extra subdued within the run-up to Sunday’s rally than final yr.

Worry of battle In response to safety analyst Shlomo Mofaz, Bennett was betting on the chance that in the intervening time “Hamas has little interest in one other battle.”

The previous intelligence officer mentioned that “the primary coverage of Hamas in the present day is to encourage folks inside Israel (to assault) whereas they proceed to rebuild the Gaza Strip.”

Some observers imagine that the unrest could also be infected by the fallout from the killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel in Tehran final week, Sayyad Khedi.

In response to the New York Instances, Israel knowledgeable the USA that brokers of the Jewish state have been liable for his taking pictures.

With out addressing Khadi’s killing, Bennett mentioned that “the period of Iranian regime impunity is over… Whoever arms terrorists… can pay the total worth.”

Iran helps Hamas, and Mofaz mentioned Tehran would possibly “encourage” Palestinian armed teams to launch rockets at Israel.

Mohammed al-Mughrabi, 20, a resident of Gaza, mentioned that though the concern of a brand new battle was nice, he anticipated that “the scenario won’t be the identical because it was final yr.”

(AFP)